Independence Day 2022: 5 Bollywood stars who served in the Indian army before joining film industry

Bollywood has seen several actors who have performed the character of an Indian army officer. At the same time, there are some of the top-rated actors in the film industry, who come from an army background. But did you know that there Bollywood has also had stars who were in the armed forces before they joined the film industry? Continue reading to find out more.

The Hindi film industry has often delivered a plethora of movies that have given glimpses of the life of an Indian army officer. From their rigorous training to how they keep their motherland over their families, films have shown us the lives of the Indian Army personnel from a Jawan to an officer of a senior rank.

While the actors have been portraying the character of an army officer or soldier for years, did you know that there are at least five stars who did serve in the Indian Army before they joined the film industry?

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal: From ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ to ‘2 States’ and ‘24’, Bikramjeet was seen in numerous films, television shows, and web series. Before joining the film industry, Bikramjeet was commissioned into the Indian Army in the year 1989. He retired from the rank of a Major in the year 2002. And, a year later, in 2003, he marked his Bollywood debut.

Achyut Potdar: The actor who is fondly remembered for the role as a teacher who taught machines in 3 Idiots, Achyut has done several films such as ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’, ‘Dabangg 2’, and ‘Parineeta’. After retiring from the Indian army in 1967 as a captain, he went on to act in Hindi cinema, television serials, plays, and even ads. He retired as a captain from the Indian Army in 1967.

Anand Bakshi: One of the most popular lyricists of the Hindi film industry, Anand Bakshi was with the defence services. He was first with the Indian Navy but after the partition, he joined the Indian army. Bakshi is fondly remembered for penning superhit songs for films such as ‘Coolie’, ‘Shahenshah’ and ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, among many others.

Gufi Paintal: Remember ‘Shakuni Mama’ from the 90s television serial ‘Mahabharat’? Actor Sarabjeet Gufi Paintal was recruited into the Indian army after his college, sometime around the year 1962. He was commissioned in the Army Artillery on the Indo-China Border.

Rudrashish Majumder: He served in the Indian army for seven years and retired as a major, before becoming an actor. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy, he is popular for his characters in ‘Chhichhore’ and ‘Jersey’.