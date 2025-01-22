'Kuch personal...', Shah Rukh Khan's former security head opens up on why he hides his face, avoids paps

Shah Rukh Khan, a global superstar with millions of admirers, is often seen concealing his face during public outings, sparking curiosity. His former security head opens up on the matter

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 9:11 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 9:11 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his massive global fanbase, is often seen covering his face with a hoodie or other means during public appearances. Yusuf Ibrahim, his former security head, shared in an interview with Zoom that the superstar might have personal reasons for this habit. He clarified that it is not about shyness but something personal to the actor

article_image2

Yusuf mentioned that he no longer works with Shah Rukh Khan and, therefore, is unaware of the exact reasons behind such actions. He emphasized that the decision is entirely SRK's and is likely influenced by internal matters

article_image3

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly in discussions with Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan for a big-budget adventure film. According to an industry insider, SRK has been meeting various filmmakers recently to explore new project ideas but has not been particularly excited by any until now. The adventure film, however, has caught his attention

article_image4

The source added that the project with Amar and Dinesh would not be part of the Stree Universe but could mark the beginning of a new cinematic series. Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan is exploring a potential collaboration with Raj and DK for a comic action thriller, provided certain adjustments are made to the script. He is also in talks with South Indian filmmakers for action-oriented projects, although nothing has been finalized yet

