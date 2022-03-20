Kriti Sanon’s photo dump with Akshay Kumar is all chic and classy; see pics

Kriti Sanon’s latest photo dump on social media features Akshay Kumar. The Bachchhan Paandey stars show their elegant styles in this most recent photoshoot.

Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Trust Kriti Sanon when it is about nailing the fashion game. As far as the memory goes, Kriti has rarely been under the radar of the fashion police. Her stylish self knows how to keep them away. And so is the case with her Bachchhan Paandey co-star, Akshay Kumar. The oomph factor breaks the roof when these two Bollywood stars come together for a photoshoot that speaks style, glamour and fun. All these elements and more were visible in the fresh set of pictures that Kriti Sanon shared over the weekend from a Bachchhan Paandey photoshoot with Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar.

Kriti Sanon wore a chic white top with puffed sleeves and a matching white corset skirt, outlining her perfect waist. ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon looks hotter than Jacqueline Fernandez in Bachchhan Paandey promotions; see pics

Keeping her look classic and subtle, Kriti Sanon wore big round gold earrings along with a few rings on her fingers. The dramatic smokey eyes made her appear hotter, as usual. ALSO READ: Throwback Thursday: Kriti Sanon once punched Tiger Shroff in the face; watch

Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, kept his dressing rather simple. A grey denim shirt with black pants and his classic Ray-Ban aviators is what he opted to wear for the photoshoot.

