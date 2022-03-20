Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kriti Sanon’s photo dump with Akshay Kumar is all chic and classy; see pics

    First Published Mar 20, 2022, 1:03 PM IST

    Kriti Sanon’s latest photo dump on social media features Akshay Kumar. The Bachchhan Paandey stars show their elegant styles in this most recent photoshoot.

    Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

    Trust Kriti Sanon when it is about nailing the fashion game. As far as the memory goes, Kriti has rarely been under the radar of the fashion police. Her stylish self knows how to keep them away. And so is the case with her Bachchhan Paandey co-star, Akshay Kumar. The oomph factor breaks the roof when these two Bollywood stars come together for a photoshoot that speaks style, glamour and fun. All these elements and more were visible in the fresh set of pictures that Kriti Sanon shared over the weekend from a Bachchhan Paandey photoshoot with Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar.

    Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

    Kriti Sanon wore a chic white top with puffed sleeves and a matching white corset skirt, outlining her perfect waist.

    ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon looks hotter than Jacqueline Fernandez in Bachchhan Paandey promotions; see pics

    Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

    Keeping her look classic and subtle, Kriti Sanon wore big round gold earrings along with a few rings on her fingers. The dramatic smokey eyes made her appear hotter, as usual.

    ALSO READ: Throwback Thursday: Kriti Sanon once punched Tiger Shroff in the face; watch

    Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

    Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, kept his dressing rather simple. A grey denim shirt with black pants and his classic Ray-Ban aviators is what he opted to wear for the photoshoot.

    Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

    The two actors – Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar, stuck some classic poses that put their sizzling chemistry on display. Meanwhile, their recent film ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ which also stars actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi and Arshad Warsi, was released on Friday. The film was expected to make good business, however, its collection reportedly dipped from Rs 13.25 crores on Friday to Rs 12 crores on Saturday. The reason for this is being termed as the better performance of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s Kashmir Files.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    These 5 videos of Mahesh Babu daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni prove she is a star already drb

    These 5 videos of Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni prove she’s a star already

    kpop Watch BTS Jin Suga and Jungkook try to ignore V here is why

    Watch: BTS’s Jin, Suga and Jungkook try to ignore V; here is why

    Priyanka Chopra's Rolls-Royce Ghost is now owned by Bengaluru entrepreneur RCB

    Priyanka Chopra's Rolls-Royce Ghost is now owned by Bengaluru entrepreneur

    BTS Jin in hospital, undergoes surgery; fans wish him speedy recovery RCB

    BTS: Jin in hospital, undergoes surgery; fans wish him speedy recovery

    All is not well with Prabhas; Radhe Shyam star in Barcelona, undergoes a surgery RCB

    All is not well with Prabhas; Radhe Shyam star in Barcelona, undergoes a surgery

    Recent Stories

    Massive explosions heard in Pakistan s Sialkot Cantt area report gcw

    Massive explosions heard in Pakistan's Sialkot Cantt area: Report

    These 5 videos of Mahesh Babu daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni prove she is a star already drb

    These 5 videos of Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni prove she’s a star already

    CBSE Class 12 Term 1 exam results Here s how students can raise objections gcw

    CBSE Class 12 Term 1 exam results: Here's how students can raise objections

    IPL 2022: How will Shreyas Iyer react when he meets Shah Rukh Khan? KKR skipper answers snt

    IPL 2022: How will Shreyas Iyer react when he meets Shah Rukh Khan? KKR skipper answers

    hollywood Kanye Wests online posts cost him performance at Grammy Awards 2022 gets barred drb

    Kanye West’s online posts cost him performance at Grammy Awards 2022; gets barred

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22 Final Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team admits Hyderabad FC's coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team, admits Hyderabad FC's coach

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts - ycb

    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts

    Video Icon
    Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK RCB

    Video: Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK

    Video Icon
    Horrific accident claims several college students' lives in Karnataka-dnm

    Horrific accident claims 8 college students’ lives in Karnataka

    Video Icon