Throwback Thursday: Kriti Sanon once punched Tiger Shroff in the face; watch

Actor Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff, along with Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahan Shetty visited the sets of the Kapil Sharma Show. Meanwhile, take a look at an old video where Kriti punches Tiger in the face for this reason.

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff share a close bond which each other for the obvious reason – they made their Bollywood debuts together in 2014 with the film Heropanti. While Heropanti 2 will be released this year, Tiger’s leading lady in the film has been replaced from Kriti in the first film to Tara Sutaria in the second film.

Even though Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff have not been paired opposite each other in Heropanti 2, they are returning to the screen with Vicky Bahl’s Ganapath. The film will also star actor Elli AvrRam. Ganapath is expected to have a theatrical release this year.

Other than Ganapath, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff are busy with their other upcoming projects. Amidst this, they recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, where they went as guests along with Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahan Shetty. Interestingly, all the three actors – Kriti, Tiger and Ahan, were launched by Sajind under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson.

Meanwhile, here is an old clipping of Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff that shows Kriti punching Tiger’s face. The clipping is basically a boomerang video that Kriti had posted hundreds of weeks ago. It is of the time when the two met each other at Daboo Ratnani’s calendar launch; the video was originally posted by the celebrity photographer himself, on his social media account.

So why did Kriti Sanon, as Daboo Ratnani says in the caption, knock Tiger Shroff? Well, if you thought that not all wasn’t well between them then you will be proved wrong Kriti Sanon was goofing around with Tiger Shroff. Jackie Shroff’s son, Tiger had met Kriti after a really long and thus Kriti decided to punch him in the face, in a joking manner. Kriti captioned the boomerang video as: “This is what will happen when you meet me after so long”.

Watch it here: