    Kim Kardashian weeps as Kanye West retrieves her sex tape with Ray J

    Kim Kardashian had a major meltdown moment when she found out that her ex-husband Kanye West had retrieved the remaining footage of her infamous sex tape with Ray J.

    First Published Apr 29, 2022, 6:30 AM IST

    Kim Kardashian had one of the most emotional moments of her life in the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians’. Telecasted on Hulu, the third episode of the reality series showed a weeping Kim as she broke down after discovering that her ex-husband Kanye West was successful in retrieving the rest of the footage of her infamous sex tape with her ex-boyfriend Ray J. Kanye West met Kim Kardashian’s ex-friend Ray J, in order to get the hard drive that contained the remaining footage of the infamous sex tape.

    In the episode, Kim Kardashian is seen sitting on the floor and weeping as she describes how Kanye West got back the tape for her. Later, she also said that the rapper, who now goes by his moniker ‘Ye’, had not only done this for her but for their kids as well. Kim and Ye have four children from their marriage.

    Kim Kardashian said on the show. "I want to shield them from as much as I can. And if I had the power to or if Kanye has the power to, like that is just the most important thing to me. And I'm just so emotional because of it."

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were divorced recently. However, Kanye bringing the sex tape back happened in 2021, before Kim appeared on ‘Saturday Night Live’ with her present boyfriend Pete Davidson.

    Later, in an interview with ‘Hollywood Unlocked’ in January this year, Kanye West revealed that he got back the remaining footage of the infamous sex tape. "How you gonna bring me to 'SNL' and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?" Kanye West said in the interview. He further added saying, "And everybody's like, 'Oh, that's, that's cool.' After I went [and] got the laptop from Ray J myself that night, right?" Meanwhile, in the episode, Kanye West also appears. Speaking of the sex tape, he said that he did not have to pay anything for the remaining footage.

