Box Office Report: Over Rs 500 cr collected in Hindi belt in April; Bollywood share is just 12.48%

    The box office collection in the Hindi belt, in the month of April, is more than Rs 500 crore, including South films dubbed in Hindi. Out of this Bollywood’s contribution was 12.48 per cent only.

    Mumbai, First Published May 5, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

    This is the first time in the history of Hindi cinema that the box office collection for two consecutive months has crossed Rs 500 crore. In the month of March, Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' and SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' (Hindi) was the reason behind it. In April, Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) as well as Ram Charan, Jr NTR-starrer RRR (Hindi) showed amazing collections.

    Total collection in March and April: The films in the Hindi belt, including all those regional films dubbed in Hindi, made a total of Rs 1096.93 crores of box office collection in the months of March and April, reportedly. While Rs 537.52 crores were collected in March, April’s collection stood at Rs 559.41 crores.

    Not Bollywood, South films turned fruitful for the box office collection: Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, which released on April 14, made a gross earning of Rs 53.95 crore in April. As per reports, this is the highest opening figure for any film (including Hindi dubbed versions) in the Hindi region. Ever since its release, KGF: Chapter 2 has collected Rs 360.31 crore, reportedly. On the other hand, RRR, which was released on March 25, earned more than Rs 129.24 crore in April.

    ALSO READ: KGF 2 Collection Day 21: Yash’s film beats Aamir Khan's Dangal; becomes 2nd highest-grossing film

    Bollywood’s contribution stands at just 12.48 per cent: Released on March 11, 'The Kashmir Files' earned Rs 15.28 crore in the month of April. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' earned Rs 17.20 crore, John Abraham's 'Attack' earned Rs 16.13 crore, Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' earned Rs 12.50 crore and Ajay Devgan's Runway 34 earned Rs 8.75 crore. The total box office collection of these five films contributes to only 12.48 per cent of the box office’s total collection in April.

    Contribution of Bollywood and South films: A total of five Bollywood films were released in the month of April. The total contribution of these films was Rs 69.86 crore, i.e., 12.48 per cent. Whereas only two films from down South were released in Hindi (KGF: Chapter 2 and Vijay Thalapathy’s Beast), making an earning of Rs 489.55. These two films alone held a total share of 87.51 per cent of April’s overall collection.

    ALSO READ: KGF: Chapter 2: Yash's film creates records at regional as well as worldwide box office

    Individual collections of major films released in April:

    KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi):  Rs 360.31 crore
    RRR (Hindi): Rs 129.24 crore
    The Kashmir Files: Rs 15.28 crore
    Jersey: Rs 17.20 crore
    Attack: Rs 16.13 crore
    Heropanti 2: Rs 12.50 cr (2 days)
    Runway 34: Rs 8.75 cr (2 days)

    Last Updated May 5, 2022, 11:11 AM IST
