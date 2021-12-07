  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Expensive Tiffany cake for 'bride and groom' made by Italian chef

    First Published Dec 7, 2021, 1:21 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Now we have clear glimpses of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding venue. The guests have also started coming in. Here are some details of the food and wedding cake.
     

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Expensive Tiffany cake for 'bride and groom' made by Italian chef RCB

    Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to tie the knot on December 9. The much-in-love couple and their families have reached Hotel Six Senses Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, last night, where the wedding and pre-wedding functions will take place. 
     

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Expensive Tiffany cake for 'bride and groom' made by Italian chef RCB

    It was reported from today at 11 am, the pre-wedding festivities will start. Many Bollywood celebs have started coming in, from Neha Dhupia to Kabir Khan to Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan Noorani all are spotted at the airport.

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Expensive Tiffany cake for 'bride and groom' made by Italian chef RCB

    Vicky Kaushal's younger brother, Sunny Kaushal, was also seen at the Jaipur Airport and his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, who wore a white crop top and black joggers. Celebs like Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Rohit Shetty, among others to arrive soon. Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding Live Updates

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Expensive Tiffany cake for 'bride and groom' made by Italian chef RCB

    According to the latest report, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal will have a blue-and-white five-tier Tiffany wedding cake curated by a chef from Italy. It is said that the menu has been put together personally by Katrina and Vicky, keeping their guests in mind from India and London.

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Expensive Tiffany cake for 'bride and groom' made by Italian chef RCB

    Reports say the expensive cake will be curated by an Italian chef about the Tiffany cake. Besides that, the food menu at the couple's wedding will have kebabs live stalls. live kachori and chaat counters. The menu also has traditional Punjabi and Rajasthani cuisine. Daal Baati Churma will have around 15 types of daals made from different lentils. Besides that, there will be continental and Italian food. Also read: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: 05 PMO officials to attend the function

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Expensive Tiffany cake for 'bride and groom' made by Italian chef RCB

    Talking about the venue, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s destination wedding is at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, built in the 14th century; it is a luxury resort.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan heads to Jaipur with family RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan heads to Jaipur with family

    Pushpa trailer Allu Arjun Fahadh Faasil film on red sandalwood smuggling will be an exciting thriller Watch drb

    Pushpa trailer: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil’s film on red sandalwood smuggling, an exciting thriller. Watch

    Kpop band BTS goes on a break announces its event management company here is why drb

    K-pop band BTS goes on a break, announces its event management company; here is why

    Did Tristan Thompson cheat on Khloe Kardashian again? Reports say NBA player welcomes third baby RCB

    Did Tristan Thompson cheat on Khloe Kardashian again? Reports say NBA player welcomes third baby

    Grammy Awards 2022: Did 'God's Plan' singer Drake decide to withdraw his two nominations? Here's the report RCB

    Grammy Awards 2022: Did 'God's Plan' singer Drake decide to withdraw his two nominations? Here's the report

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi gives stern warning to BJP MPs over attendance amid ongoing Winter Session gcw

    'Change yourself or...': PM Modi gives stern warning to BJP MPs over attendance amid ongoing Winter Session

    Bhima-Koregaon case: Supreme Court junks NIA appeal against Sudha Bharadwaj, paves way for her release-dnm

    Bhima-Koregaon case: Supreme Court junks NIA appeal against Sudha Bharadwaj, paves way for her release

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan heads to Jaipur with family RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan heads to Jaipur with family

    Pushpa trailer Allu Arjun Fahadh Faasil film on red sandalwood smuggling will be an exciting thriller Watch drb

    Pushpa trailer: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil’s film on red sandalwood smuggling, an exciting thriller. Watch

    Volkswagen Tiguan facelift launched in India price to features all about it gcw

    Volkswagen Tiguan facelift launched in India; From price to features, here's all about it

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB: We have any excuses, we have to improve - Antonio Lopez Habas on ATK Mohun Bagan's loss vs Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB: "We don’t have any excuses, we have to improve" - Antonio Lopez Habas

    Video Icon
    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out-dnm

    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 20): Seimeinlen Doungel-Alex help Jamshedpur FC sink ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 20): Doungel-Alex help Jamshedpur FC sink ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs FC Goa, SCEB vs FCG: "Positive is only when you give a high-performance" - Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Positive is only when you give a high-performance" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    former united states president donald trump social media firm truth social raises 1 billion dollars

    Donald Trump’s social media firm TRUTH Social raises $1 billion

    Video Icon