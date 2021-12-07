Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Expensive Tiffany cake for 'bride and groom' made by Italian chef

Now we have clear glimpses of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding venue. The guests have also started coming in. Here are some details of the food and wedding cake.



Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to tie the knot on December 9. The much-in-love couple and their families have reached Hotel Six Senses Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, last night, where the wedding and pre-wedding functions will take place.



It was reported from today at 11 am, the pre-wedding festivities will start. Many Bollywood celebs have started coming in, from Neha Dhupia to Kabir Khan to Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan Noorani all are spotted at the airport.

Vicky Kaushal's younger brother, Sunny Kaushal, was also seen at the Jaipur Airport and his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, who wore a white crop top and black joggers. Celebs like Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Rohit Shetty, among others to arrive soon. Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding Live Updates

According to the latest report, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal will have a blue-and-white five-tier Tiffany wedding cake curated by a chef from Italy. It is said that the menu has been put together personally by Katrina and Vicky, keeping their guests in mind from India and London.

Reports say the expensive cake will be curated by an Italian chef about the Tiffany cake. Besides that, the food menu at the couple's wedding will have kebabs live stalls. live kachori and chaat counters. The menu also has traditional Punjabi and Rajasthani cuisine. Daal Baati Churma will have around 15 types of daals made from different lentils. Besides that, there will be continental and Italian food. Also read: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: 05 PMO officials to attend the function