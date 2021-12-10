Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Actress wore bright red Sabyasachi lehenga for her 7 pheras

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal getting married today has been the biggest news for the entire film fraternity. The actress opted for a bright red Sabyasachi lehenga for her 7 pheras. Check out her bridal accessories right here.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal getting married today has been the biggest news for the entertainment industry. The Bollywood pair will have two ceremonies to honour the faith of both the religions. Sabyasachi, who had dressed Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, had designed Katrina's wedding lehenga.

For her bridal accessories, Katrina wore kaliras by Mrinalini Chandra. She also picked handmade messager doves for her custom kaliras. The couple was secretive about their big day, but now it looks they have declared it officially that they are married. Both Vicky and Katrina posted their first photos as newlyweds on their social media feed. Also read: Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding: Bride, groom look mesmerizing as sun sets in the background

If you take a closer look at her mangalsutra she wore Sabyasachi's Bengal Tiger Mangalsutra. Her bridal lehenga also had an ornate blouse in gold embroidery. Her smile illuminated Six Senses Fort Barwara. The actress had decided to wear her favourite Sabyasachi lehenga while Vicky was seen wearing a gold sherwani. The actress is the epitome of an Indian bride and completed her bridal look with matha patti, nose ring, earrings, red chura and long neckalces. What caught everyone's attention was a blue stone ring. There were speculations that it was her engagement ring. As soon as the couple posted the photos Tiger Shroff, Neena Gupta, Manushi Chillar, Banita Sandhu, Aahana Kumra and Mukesh Chabbra extended their wishes. Neena gave "blessing" to the couple.

A newlywed Mrs Kaushal was seen wearing Sabyasachi jewellery. The image on the right is from a shoot used to reference the choker that the actress is wearing. Indian dishes were made, and reportedly in today's menu, Avacado Chokha was there. Also read: Katrina Kaif, Princess Diana: What is common between them? Read this