Katrina Kaif, Princess Diana: What is common between them? Read this

Similarities between Katrina Kaif and Princess Diana will shock you; check out their expensive Tiffany’s engagement ring

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now husband and wife. On Thursday, December 09, the lovebirds got married in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. A few hours ago, the newlyweds shared their lovely pictures on their respective social media accounts.



“Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” Katrina wrote, sharing the pictures. She put a garland around groom Vicky in the images, sitting at the mandap, holding hands with him and taking pheras.

Congratulatory messages started pouring in from many Bollywood celebs. “Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful,” Alia Bhatt wrote, along with a bunch of heart emojis. “Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, loyalty, respect and companionship!” Deepika Padukone wrote. Kareena Kapoor welcomed Katrina into the married women's club. “You diddddd ittttt, God bless youuuuuu both,” she wrote. Priyanka Chopra commented, “So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai (It's my friend's wedding)! Congratulations, both of you! You are perfect together.”

If you look closely at this picture, you can see Katrina's sapphire and diamond engagement ring, which is allegedly from Tiffany & Co, one of the most expensive American luxury jewellery brands. According to a social media page, Princess Diana also had a similar sapphire ring that she regularly wore.

