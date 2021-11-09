Did Katrina Kaif force Vicky Kaushal for marriage? Why was she adamant about December wedding? Read on

Latest reports suggest that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot within a few weeks; they reportedly had a hush-hush Roka ceremony during Diwali at Kabir Khan's house; read more

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is the talk of the town, and many reports claim that they will get married in the first week of December. However, the two stars have remained tight-lipped about it. As per reports, Vicky and Katrina's wedding ceremonies will start from December 7-9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur.



Latest reports also say that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got engaged (ROKA) at a private ceremony during Diwali. It allegedly happened at Bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur’s house. Only family members were present. From Katrina's side her sister and mother, and Vicky was present with his parents, brother Sunny Kaushal. However, both the stars are yet to announce anything about their relationship or marriage officially.



According to reports, two dates came up for the couple to get married first was during December and the second was in May 2022. It is reportedly said that Vicky was keen on May 2022 to finish his shoots and enjoy post-marital bliss. It was good for Katrina as she could have completed Tiger 3 and some other projects that she had started. Also Read: Was Katrina Kaif reason behind Vicky Kaushal, Harleen Sethi's sudden breakup? Read this



But the lady was adamant on December 2021 because she was all prepared for the wedding. Katrina was all set for the wedding, from bridal attire to venue and during May 2022, Rajasthan will be too hot to enjoy. And she perfect winter wedding and during December Rajasthan will be chill.



Most of the rituals will be outside and go throughout the day, so the weather should be comfortable for her guests. The wedding Katrina has planned will be in a royal style. Also Read: Will Katrina Kaif attend ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marriage? Here what she said

