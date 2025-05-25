Image Credit : Social Media

Karthi started his career as an assistant director to Mani Ratnam before making his acting debut in Paruthiveeran (2007).

Won Filmfare Awards and Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for his performances.

Starred in hit films like Paiyaa, Naan Mahaan Alla, Oopiri, Khaithi, and Ponniyin Selvan.

Karthi is all set to enter the HIT franchise after HIT 3. Karthi will be seen in HIT 4 directed by Sailesh Kolanu.