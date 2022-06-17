Karan Kundrra-Anushka Dandekar: Ex-lovers under one roof along with Tejasswi Prakash; what happened NEXT

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra cross paths? What happened next while Tejasswi Prakash and the ex-partners were finally together under one roof?

    Well. Yes. The two attended an event together last night, but they didn't run into each other and preferred to stay elsewhere because his ex-girlfriend Anusha was also there. As his former Anusha Dandekar was also there at the same event and at the same time, it made for an unpleasant interaction between Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.
     

    Because the ex-couples are living together, the internet community could not remain calm and was aware of what may have transpired. One user wrote, " Yaar tejran n she my god wht will happen maza tho ayega". 
     

    Another user commented, " Bhaisaab,Tejran aur attention seeker ek saath ek hi place par,chalo news vaalo ko to sabse badi headline mil gayi but always and forever #tejran". The third user commented, " evil eyes off tejran". One more user dropped it's concern, " Yeh aur teja ek saath".
     

    Reports state, "Given their maturity, Karan and Anusha would have greeted one another if they had crossed paths. However, nothing like that occurred; Karan and Tejasswi departed the gathering a little early since they had early morning work responsibilities, and as we have seen, they are thorough professionals ".

    Talking about Tejasswi and Karan, they looked great together last night. Tejasswi wore the chic style like never before, and Karan, who has dressed appropriately, appeared to be the epitome of a gorgeous hunk.  Also Read: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of daughter on mom Madhu Chopra’s birthday

    With her still Amalthea hot persona, Anusha Dandekar also raised the temperature. The hottie never fails to wow with her appearances, especially on red carpets, and this time she was successful in starting a fire. Also Read: WATCH: Sadhguru teases Samantha Ruth Prabhu for being late to Save Soil event

