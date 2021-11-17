Taapsee Pannu went blindfolded for 12 hours; here's what the actress said

Taapsee Pannu chooses to stay blindfolded for 12 hours on sets of Blurr to get in the skin of her character!

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has been enjoying fame with her back-to-back blockbusters. Her fans loved her latest film Rashmi Rocket the critics also appreciated her performance. Now, Taapsee's upcoming psychological thriller Blurr has built up the anticipation. She has been shooting in full swing for her forthcoming film, and now she has wrapped her part in Blurr. It is said that Taapsee had blindfolded herself for 12 hours to get in the skin of her character, leaving everyone on set in admiration of her.

A source from the team of the film revealed that Taapsee was determined to feel her character's emotions. Hence, she decided to stay blindfolded from morning 7 am to 7 pm with a cotton strap folded on her eyes. She did all her daily routine in the same condition, from answering phone calls to eating or talking to the crew members; she did all without removing the blindfold.

Taapsee is one of the most talented youngest stars in the Indian film industry. She has successfully established herself as a true heroine of today's age. Fans and film lovers, audiences are in awe of her acting skills, and now, with Blurr, she will all set to give another mind-blowing performance.

Ever since Blurr's posters is dropped, the audience has been excited about this exciting story. Blurr is expected to be a power-packed entertainer combined with an engaging social context. The film is a thriller film directed by Ajay Bahl and jointly produced by Zee Studios, Outsiders Films, and Echelon Productions. The film features Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah in the leading roles.