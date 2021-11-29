  • Facebook
    Digangana Suryavanshi's drool-worthy photos in a red dress, make fans go gaga over it

    Multi-talented actor Digangana Suryavanshi who is presently busy with at least two upcoming films in Bollywood and Telugu film industries has shared a series of her hot pictures that are drool-worthy. Check out the pictures shared by Digangana Suryavanshi on her Instagram handle.

    Actress Digangana Suryavanshi who is known for her films such as Jalebi and Fry-Day is a stunner who is not only a style diva but is also blessed with amazing facial and body features. The actress who enjoys a humungous fan following often posts pictures from her photoshoot on her social media accounts and grabs headlines for her stunning and effortless looks.

    In a recent photoshoot where she is seen killing it in a red shimmery dress, the actress broke all the demarcations of being bold and has stunned the audiences by oozing the oomph. The actress is seen wearing a red gown with minimalistic makeup. Digangana Suryavanshi chose to keep her long tresses open. The actress who is one of the classiest actresses in the industry is known for not overdoing it, whenever it comes to styling her own looks. While Digangana Suryavanshi has raised the hotness quotient with this sultry dress, she looked quirky and cute in another photoshoot of her that was held recently.

    Digangana Suryavanshi is one of the first actresses to transition from the small screen to the big screen at a very young age. The actress who is perhaps one of those few actresses who had her two debut films 'Jalebi' and 'Fry-Day' releasing on the same day is currently ruling the South cinema.

    From Hindi films to Tamil and Telugu film industries, Digangana Suryavanshi has made a mark for herself in all three industries. She has a lineup of multi-language movies that are waiting for a release date. One of the most ambitious projects of Digangana Suryavanshi is her upcoming periodical drama ‘The Battle of Bhima Koregaon’. In this film, Digangana Suryavanshi will be seen opposite actor Arjun Rampal as his love interest. Apart from this, the ‘Jalebi’ actress will also be seen next in an untitled Telugu film alongside Sundeep Kishan.

    Check out her pictures here:

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2021, 9:20 PM IST
