Kangana Ranaut's net worth, cars, house, salary and more

On Kangana Ranaut's 35th birthday, let us know more about the Queen of Bollywood, from her houses to the car to her family and more

Kangana Ranaut, a Bollywood actress, will celebrate her 35th birthday on Wednesday, March 23. Kangana was born and attended DAV Model School in Chandigarh before enrolling at Government Art College for further studies.

She has appeared in various films over the years, including 'Raaz: The Mystery Continues,' 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai,' 'Tanu Weds Manu,' 'Krrish 3', 'Queen,' 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi,' 'Panga,' and 'Thalaivii.'

Kangana has also received four National Film Awards, and the Government of India will honour her with the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award, in 2020.

Kangana has a net worth of $13 million (Rs. 94 Crores). Most of her earnings come from band endorsements where she charges Rs. 3-3.5 crore per ad. Besides acting, she is also a film producer and earns around $1 Million (Rs. 15 Crores annually). It is also reported that her net worth has risen about 37% in the last few years.



Like many other actresses, Kangana has also invested in real estate investments like property near Manali, Mumbai, etc.

With such massive earnings, Kangana is among the top celebrities to pay the government's highest income tax. She is always at the forefront of charity and social causes.



Kangana's Mandi house, near Manali, is worth roughly 30 crores. In 2017, Kangana purchased a three-story building on Pali Hill, Mumbai. According to estimates, she spent a total of 20 crores on this property. Also Read: 9 TIMES 'SANSKARI' KANGANA RANAUT SPORTED IN BIKINI AND SEXY DRESSES

Kangana was just 21 years old when she purchased her first automobile, a BMW 7-Series. The ex-showroom price of this automobile, purchased in 2008, is between Rs 1.35 crore and Rs 2.44 crore. Kangana's car collection is awe-inspiring, from BMW 7 series to Mercedes – Benz GLE SUV and many more.

The actress converted the place into his office/studio for her production house named Manikarnika Films. Kangana invested Rs 48 crore on the project from start to finish. Also Read: Did Salman Khan suffer 'suicide disease'? Actor once suffered from 'Trigeminal Neuralgia'