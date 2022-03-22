9 times 'sanskari' Kangana Ranaut sported in bikini and sexy dresses

Tomorrow Kangana Ranaut will turn 35, and we brought you some jaw-dropping pictures from the Sanskari actress of Bollywood



Kangana Ranaut is regarded to be the reigning queen of Bollywood. She is at the top of her game after delivering back-to-back hits. Here are some fascinating facts about the stunning lady.

Did you know that before entering Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut was studying to be a doctor? According to sources, she wanted to be a doctor but a failed unit exam in Chemistry changed her mind.

It was reported that she left her family home at the age of 16 and moved to Delhi to make a career on her own. She accomplished it alone, with no help from her family. She worked as a model for a while before joining Asmita Theatre Group.

Kangana Ranaut made her Bollywood debut with Gangster when she was 19 years old. However, before to Gangster, Pahlaj Nihalani had contracted her for the film Love You Boss.

Did you know Kangana Ranaut is the second-highest National Award-winning actress in Bollywood? She has received four National Awards thus far. Shabana Azmi, who has won five National Awards, is in the first place.

Kangana has always been an outspoken individual who has generated several issues. She is still in the spotlight, from arguing against nepotism to supporting the work of outsiders.

Kangana Ranaut also attended New York Film School. On social media, a photo was uploaded with the caption, "Major #throwback to the winter of 2014, when Kangana was in New York at her film school."

Kangana has gathered not just a large but also a devoted fan base on social media that shares her beliefs and thoughts.