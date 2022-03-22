Did Salman Khan suffer 'suicide disease'? Actor once suffered from 'Trigeminal Neuralgia'

Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar, once suffered from Trigeminal Neuralgia, popularly described as a "suicide illness." Read details

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is one of the most famous celebrities in the Hindi cinema business. The actor is a fitness freak who is precise about his training habits. He manages to squeeze in training sessions around his rigorous shooting schedule.



Did you know that Salman used to suffer from a nerve illness called Trigeminal Neuralgia, sometimes known as a "suicide disease"? The Kick actor discussed his terrible ailment during one of the song premieres for 'Tubelight' in Dubai. He disclosed that he had therapy for it in the United States.



"I was suffering from this nerve condition called Trigeminal Neuralgia," Salman stated in an online video. As a result, I couldn't speak. "I had to talk like that (with his lips partially closed) and I was in many discomforts." Salman further went on to say that the agony is so intense that several people have considered suicide.



In 2001, the Tiger star was said to be the first to speak out about his ordeal. "I have a flex and hoarseness in my voice; it's not because I'm drunk; I don't drink throughout Ramadan; it's because of this sickness." I'm doing well. "It's just that now I have no option but to focus on my health," he explained.