Nora Fatehi’s event cancelled in Bangladesh; here’s why

    The Bangladesh government had invited Nora Fatehi to an event. However, the event now stands cancelled. Continue reading to know the reason behind it.

    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi was slated to attend an event in Bangladesh. However, with the Bangladesh government’s new decision, Nora will no longer be able to attend the event. 

    Previously, Nora Fatehi was expected to perform during an event in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. But now the Bangladesh government has not allowed Nora Fatehi to attend the event. The Bangladesh government has done this to save dollars.

    Bangladesh's Ministry of Cultural Affairs issued a notice on Monday, according to which Nora Fatehi, known for her work in the Indian film industry, was not allowed "in view of the global situation and for the purpose of maintaining foreign exchange reserves".

    ALSO READ: ‘I quit’, said Vaishali Takkar in her 5-page suicide note accusing Rahul Navlani of ‘physical abuse’

    Nora Fatehi was invited to dance at an event organised by the Women's Leadership Corporation. The actor was also to receive an award at the event. The Ministry of Culture referred to the central bank's restrictions on dollar payments amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves, which have come down to $36.33 billion as of October 12. That was enough to cover almost four months of imports, up from $46.13 billion a year ago.

    ALSO READ: Kantara (Hindi): Rishab Shetty's thriller is another hit Kannada film story at pan-India level

    On the professional front, Nora Fatehi is presently one of the three judges at the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in the upcoming film ‘Thank God’. Starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres this Friday. Nora and Sidharth have performed dance numbers together for the film – ‘Manike’ which is the Hindi remake of the popular Sri Lankan song.

    Apart from this. Nora Fatehi has also been in the news for the past year due to the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Nora had accepted gifts worth crores of rupees from the conman. She has also been grilled by various agencies including the Enforcement Directorate, who is probing the money laundering case.

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
