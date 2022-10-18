Here's what happened when Uorfi aka Urfi Javed slips from the swing- WATCH funny video

While filming her music video for Haye Haye Ye Majboori, Uorfi Javed can be seen falling down a swing. The BTS footage from a music video shoot, and has gone viral online and received many comments

Internet celebrity Uorfi Javed came dangerously near to falling while filming a song video. Uorfi can be seen almost falling from the swing on the song's sets in behind-the-scenes footage from a music video shoot, and it has gone viral online. With her recently released music video for "Haye Haye Yeh Majburi," the TV actress is gaining hearts.

Uorfi Javed may be seen wearing an orange saree in a video she posted on her Instagram account. On a swing, the beauty may be seen twirling in the rain. In the video, she has an alluring and seductive aura. But because of the rain, the swing became slick, and she almost fell. The dancers in the backdrop saved her time. Later, the crew members came to her aid as well.

Uorfi shared the video on her social media platforms, and fans went crazy after it. Urfi wrote in the caption, “Ye toh sach ka Haye Haye ho Gaya tha! Bts #hayehayeyehmajboori @saregama_official."



Fans bombarded the comment section with giggling and heart emojis. One user wrote, “Jyada laga toh nahi…" another commented, “Thank God you are safe.. nahin to sach mai hay haye ho jaata." Another wrote, “You are such a stunner." A social media user remarked, “Don’t worry, she would have just survived with bruises," while another one wrote, “I also want to join as the background dancers."

On October 15, Urfi recently celebrated her 25th birthday. The television star hosted a pre-birthday party in Mumbai on Wednesday for her friends and business associates. The former Bigg Boss OTT participant became overwhelmed during the party as she saw her friends' love and appreciation for making her feel special.

Urfi has claimed in numerous interviews that she can recycle every article of clothes that she comes across. Urfi has also regularly responded negatively to those who have criticised her daring clothing choices, branding herself as a "pro" at handling trolls. She claimed that she does not care what other people think while she is wearing an outfit she likes.