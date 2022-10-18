Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's what happened when Uorfi aka Urfi Javed slips from the swing- WATCH funny video

    While filming her music video for Haye Haye Ye Majboori, Uorfi Javed can be seen falling down a swing. The BTS footage from a music video shoot, and has gone viral online and received many comments

    Here what happened when Uorfi aka Urfi Javed slips from the swing- WATCH funny video RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 10:33 AM IST

    Internet celebrity Uorfi Javed came dangerously near to falling while filming a song video. Uorfi can be seen almost falling from the swing on the song's sets in behind-the-scenes footage from a music video shoot, and it has gone viral online. With her recently released music video for "Haye Haye Yeh Majburi," the TV actress is gaining hearts.

    Uorfi Javed may be seen wearing an orange saree in a video she posted on her Instagram account. On a swing, the beauty may be seen twirling in the rain. In the video, she has an alluring and seductive aura. But because of the rain, the swing became slick, and she almost fell. The dancers in the backdrop saved her time. Later, the crew members came to her aid as well.

    Also Read: Urfi Javed net worth: From relationship to monthly income to cars and more

    Uorfi shared the video on her social media platforms, and fans went crazy after it. Urfi wrote in the caption, “Ye toh sach ka Haye Haye ho Gaya tha! Bts #hayehayeyehmajboori @saregama_official."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)


    Fans bombarded the comment section with giggling and heart emojis. One user wrote, “Jyada laga toh nahi…" another commented, “Thank God you are safe.. nahin to sach mai hay haye ho jaata." Another wrote, “You are such a stunner." A social media user remarked, “Don’t worry, she would have just survived with bruises," while another one wrote, “I also want to join as the background dancers."

    Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor turns up the heat in HOT cleavage-revealing light blue ethnic wear

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

    On October 15, Urfi recently celebrated her 25th birthday. The television star hosted a pre-birthday party in Mumbai on Wednesday for her friends and business associates. The former Bigg Boss OTT participant became overwhelmed during the party as she saw her friends' love and appreciation for making her feel special.

    Urfi has claimed in numerous interviews that she can recycle every article of clothes that she comes across. Urfi has also regularly responded negatively to those who have criticised her daring clothing choices, branding herself as a "pro" at handling trolls. She claimed that she does not care what other people think while she is wearing an outfit she likes.

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2022, 10:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raj Thackeray to produce biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; film may have two or three parts RBA

    Raj Thackeray to produce biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; film may have two or three parts

    Yoga guru Ramdev says, 'Salman Khan takes drugs'; calls out Aamir, SRK's son AJR

    Yoga guru Ramdev targets Bollywood, claims 'Salman Khan takes drugs'; calls out Aamir, SRK's son

    Kantara Prabhas to Kangana Rananut to Shilpa Shetty and more share their review on Rishab Shetty's film RBA

    Kantara: Prabhas to Kangana Rananut to Shilpa Shetty and more share their review on Rishab Shetty's film

    I quit said Vaishali Takkar in her 5-page suicide note accusing Rahul Navlani of physical abuse drb

    ‘I quit’, said Vaishali Takkar in her 5-page suicide note accusing Rahul Navlani of ‘physical abuse’

    Drishyam 2 trailer Can Akshay Khanna, Tabu take down Ajay Devgn in the nail-biting sequel? drb

    Drishyam 2 trailer: Can Akshay Khanna, Tabu take down Ajay Devgn in the nail-biting sequel?

    Recent Stories

    NIA raids multiple locations in Northern India against terrorists, gangsters nexus - adt

    NIA raids across 50 locations in Northern India against terrorists, gangsters nexus

    Pat Cummins becomes first pacer to lead Australia in ODIs-ayh

    Pat Cummins becomes first pacer to lead Australia in ODIs

    Sri Lankan writer Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize for afterlife noir - adt

    2022 Booker: Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins prize for 'The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida'

    Agency probing wider conspiracy into Rajiv Gandhi's assassination disbanded

    Agency probing wider conspiracy into Rajiv Gandhi's assassination disbanded

    Here when Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor will welcome their baby; THIS hospital where Brahmastra star will deliver her baby RBA

    Here's when Alia Bhatt, Ranbir will welcome their baby; THIS hospital where actress will deliver her baby

    Recent Videos

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon
    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Video Icon
    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon