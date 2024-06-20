Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan attend pre-release event [PHOTOS]

    Ahead of 'Kalki 2898 AD' mega release on 27th June, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan attend pre-release event in grand style. Let's check out their pictures

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 8:52 AM IST

    Kalki 2898 AD

    Ahead of 'Kalki 2898 AD' mega release on 27th June, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan attend pre-release event in grand style. Let's check out their pictures

    article_image2

    Deepika Padukone

    Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone looked radiant in black Loewe Anagram Pebble dress and flaunted her cute baby bump

    article_image3

    Kamal Haasan

    Kamal Haasan attended the event in a white suit paired with a black cap. His spine chilling look was revealed in the event

    article_image4

    Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh

    South superstar Prabhas, along with Bollywood's Shehanshah Amitabh Bachchan looked dashing in all black outfits

    article_image5

    Prabhas

    Prabhas looked all pumped up and excited in the event. He looked dapper in a black t-shirt paired with a black jacket

    article_image6

    Amitabh Bachchan

    Amitabh Bachchan attended the event in a black hoodie and stylish pants. The superstar gifted the first ticket of Kalki 2898 AD to his co-star Kamal Haasan

    article_image7

    Rana Daggubati, Deepika

    The Bahubali star Rana Daggubati looked dapper as he interacts with the Kalki 2898 AD team. The actor looked dapper in black and white ensemble

    article_image8

    Team Kalki 2898 AD

    Rana Daggubati played the host to the eventful evening. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas all addresses the crowd

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chiranjeevi's former son-in-law Sirish Bharadwaj passes away due to lung damage RKK

    Chiranjeevi's former son-in-law Sirish Bharadwaj passes away due to lung damage

    Did Darshan, his aides torture, gave electric shock to Renukaswamy? Scary details out RBA

    Karnataka SHOCKER: Did Darshan, his aides torture, gave electric shock to Renukaswamy? Scary details out

    Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi appears before police for investigation RBA

    Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi appears before police for investigation

    'Hamare Baarah' gets a release date! Bombay High court asks to delete some scenes, film to release on June 21 RKK

    'Hamare Baarah' gets a release date! Bombay High court asks to delete some scenes, film to release on June 21

    Sonakshi Sinha marrying a Muslim man is her choice, it's her life,' says Swara Bhasker RBA

    'Sonakshi Sinha marrying a Muslim man is her choice, it's her life,' says Swara Bhasker

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Power cuts on June 20 due to maintenance work in THESE areas vkp

    Bengaluru: Power cuts on June 20 due to maintenance work in THESE areas

    68 Indians among 600 dead during Hajj pilgrimage, confirms Saudi diplomat gcw

    68 Indians among 600 dead during Hajj pilgrimage, confirms Saudi diplomat

    STOP! Sprinkling salt over cooked food? 7 dangerous health issues RKK

    STOP! Sprinkling salt over cooked food? 7 dangerous health issues

    football Euro 2024: Musiala, Gundogan on target as Germany secures commanding 2-0 victory over Hungary snt

    Euro 2024: Musiala, Gundogan on target as Germany outclasses Hungary with 2-0 win; through to round of 16

    Education Ministry orders cancellations of UGC-NET amid massive row, fresh examination to be conducted snt

    Education Ministry orders cancellations of UGC-NET amid massive row, fresh examination to be conducted

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon