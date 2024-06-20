Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan attend pre-release event [PHOTOS]
Ahead of 'Kalki 2898 AD' mega release on 27th June, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan attend pre-release event in grand style. Let's check out their pictures
Kalki 2898 AD
Deepika Padukone
Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone looked radiant in black Loewe Anagram Pebble dress and flaunted her cute baby bump
Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan attended the event in a white suit paired with a black cap. His spine chilling look was revealed in the event
Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh
South superstar Prabhas, along with Bollywood's Shehanshah Amitabh Bachchan looked dashing in all black outfits
Prabhas
Prabhas looked all pumped up and excited in the event. He looked dapper in a black t-shirt paired with a black jacket
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan attended the event in a black hoodie and stylish pants. The superstar gifted the first ticket of Kalki 2898 AD to his co-star Kamal Haasan
Rana Daggubati, Deepika
The Bahubali star Rana Daggubati looked dapper as he interacts with the Kalki 2898 AD team. The actor looked dapper in black and white ensemble
Team Kalki 2898 AD
Rana Daggubati played the host to the eventful evening. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas all addresses the crowd