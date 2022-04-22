Nayanthara vs Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, check out the trailer

The trailer of Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is out

Vijay Sethupathi's next Tamil romance comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has released its teaser. It appears to be a hilarious comedy about a man who is in love with two ladies simultaneously.



The film is a lighthearted comedy directed by Vignesh Shivn about a love triangle starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. (Trailer)



This is the first time Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha and Nayanthara will share screen space. Fans are looking forward to the 28th of April, when they can see the film in theatres.

During the filming of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the two females appear to have built a deep friendship.



Samantha and Nayanthara have gradually given us a glimpse into their collaborative work experience. Also Read: Kim Kardashian to Blac Chyna, 6 famous sex tapes of Hollywood