Juhi Chawla Net Worth: Discover assets, income, and more of Bollywood's richest actress

Generally, film actresses earn crores of rupees. But those with assets worth thousands of crores are very rare. Would you believe it if we said there are actresses among them? One actress reportedly has assets worth thousands of crores. Do you know who it is?

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 3:26 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 3:26 PM IST

In the film industry, heroes earn more. Actresses get less remuneration. But now actresses are also demanding and receiving crores. Compared to heroes, actresses' film careers are very short. Only a few like Trisha, Nayanthara, and Samantha have long innings.

article_image2

Nayanthara is also ahead in terms of assets. Other actresses have moved on to supporting roles. Some actresses have become millionaires by investing their earnings and doing business. Every actress is making money in some way. They are making a name for themselves as wealthy actresses.

article_image3

Do you know who the richest actress is? Do you know who the senior actress with assets worth thousands of crores is? It's Bollywood beauty Juhi Chawla. Juhi Chawla has earned more than Amitabh, Shahrukh, and Salman.

article_image4

Juhi Chawla's assets are said to be over 4000 crores. Juhi Chawla was once a star actress in Bollywood. She acted in a series of films with star heroes. Juhi's demand was high. Juhi Chawla got married and said goodbye to films while her film career was going well.

article_image5

According to Hurun India, Juhi Chawla tops the list of richest actresses. Juhi Chawla's assets are 4600 crore rupees. Shahrukh Khan tops the list of Bollywood's richest actors with assets of 7300 crores. Hrithik with 2000 crores and Amitabh Bachchan with 1200 crores are also on the list.

