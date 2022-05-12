Jr NTR net worth: Rs 25cr house to Rs 4cr watch, 5 expensive things RRR actor owns

RRR actor Jr NTR is one of the high paid actors in not only South India but the whole of the country. He can easily give a run for money to several Bollywood actors with the money he makes from just one film, especially after RRR. Here’s all that you need to know about his net worth – from luxurious bungalow to expensive cars and more.

Telugu actor Jr NTR has become a pan-India sensation ever since the release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The actor is one of the highly-paid stars of India and his net worth is a testimony to that. With a career spanning more than two decades, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr aka Jr NTR was paid a remuneration of Rs 45 crore for RRR. Over the years, Jr NTR has delivered various hits including Simhadri, Aadi, Jai Lava Kusa, Janatha Garage, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Student No. 1, and many more. Take a look at some of the most expensive things that he owns.

A lavish bungalow worth Rs 25 cr in Hyderabad: Jr NTR resides with his family in Hyderabad's affluent Jubilee Hills neighbourhood. His luxurious bungalow is estimated to be Rs 25 crore. It is one of the most popular city icons in Hyderabad that boasts of a lush green widespread garden.

A private jet: AJust like his RRR co-star Ram Charan, Jr NTR is also a proud owner of a private jet. As per media reports, the private jet cost him roughly Rs 80 crore. It is said to be parked at Hyderabad’s Shamshabad International Airport. He often uses it to travel as per his work requirements.

Owner of Richard Mille F1 edition watch worth Rs 4 crore: Jr NTR owns an expensive watch of Richard Mille F1 edition that is reportedly priced at Rs 4 crore. The actor was seen sporting it during the promotions of RRR. This watch is said to be one of the costliest watches of Richard Mille's limited edition series.

A fleet of luxurious cars: Jr NTR owns a fleet of luxurious cars that include Porsche 718 Cayman (Rs 1.22 crore), Land Rover Range Rover Vogue (Rs 2.26 crore, Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule (Rs 3.43 crore) and Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d (Rs 88.18 lakh).

