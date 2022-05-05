Jr NTR, Lakshmi Pranathi wedding anniversary: 4 things you should know about the couple

Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi are celebrating their 11th anniversary today, on Thursday. Here are some lesser-known facts about the couple that Tarek’s fans must know.

Image: Jr NTR/Instagram

Actor Jr NTR is no more restricted to the South film industry; with the release of RRR, he has become a pan-India sensation. The actor shares huge popularity among Bollywood fans, just as much as any other Hindi cinema actor does. From North to South, movie buffs across the country are eager to know more about his professional as well as personal life. The Telugu actor maintains a low profile when it comes to his personal life. Despite being on Instagram, he rarely posts pictures of his family, except on rare occasions, such as festivals. As the actor is celebrating his 11th wedding anniversary with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi today, on Thursday, May 05, here are some lesser-known things about the couple that Jr NTR fans must know. Take a look:

Image: Jr NTR/Instagram

Their age difference: Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi tied the knot in Hyderabad on May 5, 2011. Theirs was an arranged marriage, an alliance reportedly suggested by Chandrababu Naidu, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Lakshmi is the daughter of Lakshmi Narne Srinivasa Rao, the owner of the famous Telugu news channel ‘Studio N’. Jr NTR and Lakshmi have an age difference of 10 years. ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Over Rs 500 cr collected in Hindi belt in April; Bollywood share is just 12.48%

Image: Jr NTR/Instagram

Rs 100 crores spent on wedding celebrations: Jr NTR and Laxmi Pranathi had a lavish South Indian wedding. It is said that former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao had left no stone unturned in the marriage of his grandson, Jr NTR. According to a report, around Rs 100 crore was spent on the couple’s wedding. Lakshmi Pranathi’s bridal saree was reportedly priced at Rs 1 crore. Not only this but Rs 18 crore was also spent on the decoration of the mandap, reportedly. There are also reports that a special train was run for the wedding guests. As many as 15,000 guests had attended the wedding.

Image: Jr NTR/Instagram

A case under Child Marriage Act was registered against Jr NTR, reportedly: Though Jr NTR and Lakshmi Prananthi were married in the year 2011, the actor wanted to tie the knot in 2010 itself. At that time, Lakshmi was only 17 years old, and thus, a case under the Child Marriage Act was registered against the actor, reportedly. Jr NTR then had to wait for Lakshmi to turn 18, after which they finally got married in 2011. ALSO READ: RRR: Watch Karishma Tanna, Terence Lewis shake a leg on Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s song

Image: Jr NTR/Instagram