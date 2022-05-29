Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding update: Know the venue, date, reception and more

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding invitation has arrived, and it is just stunning. On June 9, the pair will tie the knot.



The most loved couple in the South film industry, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara, have been together for six years and are planning to marry. As we previously reported, the date and location have been set, and we now have exclusive access to the couple's wedding invitation. The card is very appealing, with flower embellishments, a blue sky, and a lovely cottage with an aisle.



The wedding invitation reads, "Wn, Save The Date FOR THE wedding of Nayan & Wikkk. 9th June 2022. Mahabs. " Do not miss the little details of Nayan's name attached to Wikki and is legit all things beautiful.



On June 9, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will take wedding vows and enter the next part of their lives. "It will be an intimate occasion in the company of their family members," according to our exclusive information.



The pair had initially intended to travel to the destination but had to cancel. Several close friends of the couple, including Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi, are anticipated to attend the wedding, even though it will be a small gathering.



We also learned from a source that "The pair will have a spectacular wedding celebration in Chennai for their industry colleagues, while their wedding will be attended solely by their family members. Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi are rumoured to be in attendance. It will be as spectacular as possible."



The pair hasn't been engaged in quite some time. Vignesh Shivan posted a photo of Nayanthara's hand on his chest with a ring on it on March 25, 2021. On the other hand, Nayanthara made it official when speaking on a Tamil chat programme. "It was my engagement ring," she explained.



For the uninitiated, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara fell in love with the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan sets in 2015. She played the female lead opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the film he directed. The filmmaker also created a song dedicated to her in the film, 'Thangamey,' which he also refers to her as in real life. He also calls her Kanmani, which means darling, and Thangamey, which means gold. Isn't it adorable?

Since then, the much-loved pair hasn't missed an opportunity to adorn the town with their romantic photos and adorable PDAs. We're also looking forward to seeing the South's favourite pair tie the knot.