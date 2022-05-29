Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding update: Know the venue, date, reception and more

    First Published May 29, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding invitation has arrived, and it is just stunning. On June 9, the pair will tie the knot.
     

    The most loved couple in the South film industry, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara, have been together for six years and are planning to marry. As we previously reported, the date and location have been set, and we now have exclusive access to the couple's wedding invitation. The card is very appealing, with flower embellishments, a blue sky, and a lovely cottage with an aisle.
     

    The wedding invitation reads, "Wn, Save The Date FOR THE wedding of Nayan & Wikkk. 9th June 2022. Mahabs. " Do not miss the little details of Nayan's name attached to Wikki and is legit all things beautiful. 
     

    On June 9, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will take wedding vows and enter the next part of their lives. "It will be an intimate occasion in the company of their family members," according to our exclusive information. 
     

    The pair had initially intended to travel to the destination but had to cancel. Several close friends of the couple, including Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi, are anticipated to attend the wedding, even though it will be a small gathering.
     

    We also learned from a source that "The pair will have a spectacular wedding celebration in Chennai for their industry colleagues, while their wedding will be attended solely by their family members. Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi are rumoured to be in attendance. It will be as spectacular as possible."
     

    The pair hasn't been engaged in quite some time. Vignesh Shivan posted a photo of Nayanthara's hand on his chest with a ring on it on March 25, 2021. On the other hand, Nayanthara made it official when speaking on a Tamil chat programme. "It was my engagement ring," she explained.
     

    For the uninitiated, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara fell in love with the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan sets in 2015. She played the female lead opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the film he directed. The filmmaker also created a song dedicated to her in the film, 'Thangamey,' which he also refers to her as in real life. He also calls her Kanmani, which means darling, and Thangamey, which means gold. Isn't it adorable?

    Since then, the much-loved pair hasn't missed an opportunity to adorn the town with their romantic photos and adorable PDAs. We're also looking forward to seeing the South's favourite pair tie the knot.

    Also Read: Dhaakad’s failure at box office makes Kangana Ranaut a meme fest on Twitter

    Why did Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan pick this new location?
    According to the article, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are particularly keen on keeping their wedding as low-key as possible, and while the previous site of Tirupati temple met their criteria, they believe that the new destination of Mahabs is even better suited to their desires and needs. Only extremely close family members and friends are expected to attend, while the couple plans to have a grandiose wedding celebration in Chennai for the who's who of Kollywood and other friends and more important visitors.

    Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share NEW hot and cheeky wedding photos

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did BTS' member Jungkook get a new tattoo? Check out what ARMYs reactions RBA

    Did BTS' member Jungkook get a new tattoo? Check out what ARMYs reactions

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022 Vijay Babu Home crew cry foul drb

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Vijay Babu’s ‘Home’ crew cry foul

    Dhaakad failure at box office makes Kangana Ranaut a meme fest on Twitter drb

    Dhaakad’s failure at box office makes Kangana Ranaut a meme fest on Twitter

    Hollywood They are incredible Elon Musk on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard drb

    They are incredible: Elon Musk on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

    Kolkata suicides expose underbelly of showbiz industry

    Kolkata suicides expose underbelly of showbiz industry

    Recent Stories

    Mann ki Baat, Episode 89 updates Top quotes of PM Narendra Modi

    Mann ki Baat, Episode 89: Top quotes of PM Narendra Modi

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22 Final: I am the record man - Carlo Ancelotti after Real Madrid triumph vs Liverpool-ayh

    Champions League Final: 'I am the record man' - Carlo Ancelotti after Real Madrid's triumph

    Shah Rukh Khan once wanted to be a PORN star; here's what he said RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan once wanted to be a PORN star; here's what he said

    After bike-ride through 26 nations, Sadhguru enters India with Save Soil message

    After bike-ride through 26 nations, Sadhguru enters India with 'Save Soil' message

    Will Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha beat Yash's KGF 2? Here are 5 reason RBA

    KGF 2 VS Laal Singh Chaddha: Will Aamir Khan's film beat Yash's blockbuster? Here are 5 reason

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon
    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon