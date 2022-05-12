(Video) Ameesha Patel show off her sexy side in a hot pink bikini

Ameesha Patel has set the internet on fire with a video that she posted on social media, posing in a hot pink bikini.

Ameesha Patel remains in the headlines for many reasons, especially for her bold looks with which she often surprises and stuns her followers on social media. The ‘Gadar’ actress is a regular on the photo-sharing app, Instagram, and keeps posting images and videos of herself that are capable enough of setting the internet on fire.

When Ameesha Patel started her career in the Hindi film industry, people were struck by the innocence and cuteness of her face. But today, Ameesha remains in the headlines for her super-hot and sexy avatar.

Ameesha Patel’s biggest hit of her career remains ‘Gadar’ in which she was paired opposite Sunny Deol. Another hit film that is still fresh in the minds of her fans and cinemagoers, is her debut film ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’. The film, which also marked the debut of Bollywood’s ‘Greek God’ Hrithik Roshan, was released in 2000.

Check out the video here:

Coming back to Ameesha Patel, the actress has once again stunned social media users with her bold avatar. She posted a video of herself in a hot pink bikini, showing off her bold and sizzling side.

In the video that Ameesha Patel has posted, the actress is seen donning the hot pink bikini with a white coloured overlay. She wore rose pink sunglasses to accessorise her look and kept her hair open while flaunting her bikini body. The video, surely, has got the temperature rising.

On the professional front, Ameesha Patel will soon be seen in the sequel of her superhit film ‘Gadar’. In this film, she will once again be paired opposite Sunny Deol. The film is a sequel to the 2001 film 'Gadar'. Filming for ‘Gadar 2’ began a while back. Fans have high hopes for the second installation, especially since the prequel, which also starred late actor Amrish Puri, was such a big hit.