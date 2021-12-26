Ranbir Kapoor once said, 'Sanjay Leela Bhansali used to hit us, abuse us' and more (Read details)

Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently opened about his experience of working with award-winning filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali during Black. Ranbir, who is currently busy working on Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor, recently recalled his past when he assisted Bhansali on the sets of Black.

Much before Ranbir entered Bollywood as an actor with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, he used to help the director on the sets of Black. The actor revealed that Bhansali's stern demeanour trained them for the world.

Ranbir said that when he worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as an assist, the director treated him as an assistant director. "I used to be kneeling for hours, he used to hit us, he used to abuse us that only hardens you and prepares you for the world," Ranbir said.

Also Read: Netizens called Aadar Jain 'Sasta Ranbir Kapoor' for his looks as he posed for paparazzi with Tara Sutaria

Yesterday, Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Christmas with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt at Soni Razdan's residence in Mumbai. On Christmas eve, the actress had hosted a dinner party. Pictures and videos from their get-together are going viral on social media. Fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have eagerly been waiting to see them tie the knot. There have been many news about their wedding dates being pushed; nothing has been confirmed till now. However, Ranbir Kapoor himself has spoken about it with Alia Bhatt in front of the media this time. Ranbir Kapoor turned to his ladylove, Alia Bhatt and asked her in front the media about when is she getting married. Taken by surprise, Alia Bhatt blushingly says to him, “Why are you asking me?”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's next film Brahmastra's motion poster, which was released a few days ago, got viral within the hours of launch. Ayan Mukerji directs the film, and besides Alia and Ranbir, Brahmastra also features Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amitabh Bachchan.