    Ranbir Kapoor once said, 'Sanjay Leela Bhansali used to hit us, abuse us' and more (Read details)

    Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor made some shocking revelations against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, read on
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 26, 2021, 11:24 AM IST
    Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently opened about his experience of working with award-winning filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali during Black. Ranbir, who is currently busy working on Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor, recently recalled his past when he assisted Bhansali on the sets of Black.

    Much before Ranbir entered Bollywood as an actor with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, he used to help the director on the sets of Black.  The actor revealed that Bhansali's stern demeanour trained them for the world.

    Ranbir said that when he worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as an assist, the director treated him as an assistant director. "I used to be kneeling for hours, he used to hit us, he used to abuse us that only hardens you and prepares you for the world," Ranbir said.

    Also Read: Netizens called Aadar Jain 'Sasta Ranbir Kapoor' for his looks as he posed for paparazzi with Tara Sutaria

    Yesterday, Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Christmas with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt at Soni Razdan's residence in Mumbai. On Christmas eve, the actress had hosted a dinner party. Pictures and videos from their get-together are going viral on social media. Fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have eagerly been waiting to see them tie the knot. There have been many news about their wedding dates being pushed; nothing has been confirmed till now. However, Ranbir Kapoor himself has spoken about it with Alia Bhatt in front of the media this time. Ranbir Kapoor turned to his ladylove, Alia Bhatt and asked her in front the media about when is she getting married. Taken by surprise, Alia Bhatt blushingly says to him, “Why are you asking me?”

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's next film Brahmastra's motion poster, which was released a few days ago, got viral within the hours of launch. Ayan Mukerji directs the film, and besides Alia and Ranbir, Brahmastra also features Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amitabh Bachchan.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2021, 11:29 AM IST
    Who is Arjun Bhalla, Smriti Irani's would-be son-in-law? Union Minister's daughter Shanelle gets engaged

    Check out Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Christmas celebration; couple pose with doggos

    After BTS’ Suga, RM and Jin have also tested positive for Covid-19

    Did Ali Fazal REVEAL his WEDDING DATE with Richa Chadha? Find out

    Bigg Boss 15: SS Rajamouli directs Salman Khan; Alia Bhatt becomes DOP as Jr NTR, Ram Charan spectate

    2-year-old toddler who chain-smoked ‘40-cigarettes a day’ now unrecognisable, lives healthy nicotine-free life

    Coronavirus: Omicron tally at 422; recovery rate highest at 98.40%

    Centre will not reintroduce farm laws, clarifies Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

    Who is Arjun Bhalla, Smriti Irani's would-be son-in-law? Union Minister's daughter Shanelle gets engaged

    Omicron variant: Maharashtra to go under lockdown if oxygen demand rises, says Minister Rajesh Tope

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

