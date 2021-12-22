Is Priyanka Chopra getting divorced from Nick Jonas? Finally, actress replies to such questions

Priyanka Chopra has now reacted to dropping Jonas surname from her name on social media pages and then the divorce rumours that followed

Actress Priyanka Chopra is one cloud nine with her latest Hollywood release, ‘The Matrix Resurrection’. The film, featuring Keanu Reeves in the lead. The film is currently showing in your nearest theatres. And now, the actress is set for her Christmas celebrations with Nick Jonas and her family. She said, “are all about building traditions” on Christmas.

Last month, Priyanka shocked everyone worldwide when she dropped the 'Jonas' surname from her social media bios. Soon that happened, netizens went crazed, wondering if Priyanka and Nick were headed to divorce because this is the first step taken before going different ways. For example, the Family Man 2 star Samantha dropped Akkineni from her SM bios and kept just Samantha.

Many expressed disappointment on social media because of such news about Priyanka and Nick. However, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra immediate rubbished all such news, but gossips could not stop coming. After weeks, Priyanka Chopra finally commented on the gossips and rumours following her social media shifting.

In an interview with daily, Priyanka Chopra said, Times of India, Priyanka Chopra stated that she switched her Instagram bio only to match that of her Twitter bio and that there is nothing more to it. She said surprised at how her changing names turned into a big deal.



She also said, "I don’t know! I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess. I just find it amusing that everything becomes such a huge deal to people! It’s social media, guys. Just chill out!"