  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Priyanka Chopra getting divorced from Nick Jonas? Finally, actress replies to such questions

    First Published Dec 22, 2021, 10:55 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Priyanka Chopra has now reacted to dropping Jonas surname from her name on social media pages and then the divorce rumours that followed

    Is Priyanka Chopra getting divorced from Nick Jonas? Finally, actress replies to such questions RCB

    Actress Priyanka Chopra is one cloud nine with her latest Hollywood release, ‘The Matrix Resurrection’. The film, featuring Keanu Reeves in the lead. The film is currently showing in your nearest theatres. And now, the actress is set for her Christmas celebrations with Nick Jonas and her family. She said, “are all about building traditions” on Christmas. 

    Is Priyanka Chopra getting divorced from Nick Jonas? Finally, actress replies to such questions RCB

    Last month, Priyanka shocked everyone worldwide when she dropped the 'Jonas' surname from her social media bios. Soon that happened, netizens went crazed, wondering if Priyanka and Nick were headed to divorce because this is the first step taken before going different ways. For example, the Family Man 2 star Samantha dropped Akkineni from her SM bios and kept just Samantha.

    Is Priyanka Chopra getting divorced from Nick Jonas? Finally, actress replies to such questions RCB

    Many expressed disappointment on social media because of such news about Priyanka and Nick. However, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra immediate rubbished all such news, but gossips could not stop coming. After weeks, Priyanka Chopra finally commented on the gossips and rumours following her social media shifting. ALSO READ: Nick Jonas will return to ‘The Voice’? Has Ariana Grande REPLACED him? Here is what we know

    Is Priyanka Chopra getting divorced from Nick Jonas? Finally, actress replies to such questions RCB

    In an interview with daily, Priyanka Chopra said, Times of India, Priyanka Chopra stated that she switched her Instagram bio only to match that of her Twitter bio and that there is nothing more to it. She said surprised at how her changing names turned into a big deal. 
     

    Is Priyanka Chopra getting divorced from Nick Jonas? Finally, actress replies to such questions RCB

    She also said, "I don’t know! I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess. I just find it amusing that everything becomes such a huge deal to people! It’s social media, guys. Just chill out!"

    Is Priyanka Chopra getting divorced from Nick Jonas? Finally, actress replies to such questions RCB

    She also talked about her Hollywood film Matrix: The Resurrections and how was the experience sharing the screen space with Keanu Reeves. In the film she essayed the role of Sati, which is definitely a massive achievement for Priyanka. ALSO READ: Paris Hilton reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s fitted dress; here is what she said

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 15: Did Ritesh Singh reveal that Rakhi Sawant is not his wife?

    Bigg Boss 15: Did Ritesh Singh reveal that Rakhi Sawant is not his wife?

    This is how Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas plan to spend Christmas find out about their big tradition here DRB

    This is how Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas plan to spend Christmas; find out about their ‘big tradition’ here

    Is Shehnaaz Gill on Lucifer new poster alongside TOM ELLIS Find out drb

    Is Shehnaaz Gill on Lucifer’s new poster alongside TOM ELLIS? Find out

    Chris Noth DROPPED from 'The Equalizer' after being accused of sexual assault drb

    Chris Noth DROPPED from 'The Equalizer' after being accused of sexual assault

    Here how Ananya Panday ends 2021; actress added another feather in her cap RCB

    Here's how Ananya Panday ends 2021; actress added another feather in her cap

    Recent Stories

    Railway engineer chops up vintage steam engine for scrap in Bihar's Purnea

    Railway engineer chops up vintage steam engine for scrap in Bihar's Purnea

    Zee Sony merger approved Sony to own 50 dot 86 per cent stake Punit Goenka to remain CEO gcw

    Zee-Sony merger approved; Sony to own 50.86 per cent stake, Punit Goenka to remain CEO

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: Is Chris Silverwood the right man to guide England? Here's what the head coach feels-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Is Chris Silverwood the right man to guide England? Here's what the head coach feels

    football efl carabao cup arsenal vs sunderland who is charlie patino new wonderkid signed for 10000 pounds at the age of 11

    Who is Charlie Patino? Arsenal's new wonderkid who was signed for £10,000 at the age of 11

    Bill Gates says Omicron spreading faster than any virus if right steps taken pandemic will be over in 2022 gcw

    Bill Gates says Omicron spreading faster than any virus; if right steps taken, pandemic will be over in 2022

    Recent Videos

    10 easy-to-follow tips to avoid weight gain this holiday season christmas new year

    10 easy-to-follow tips to avoid weight gain this holiday season

    Video Icon
    Weight Loss tips Fruits that are just right for your journey diet nutrition

    Weight Loss Tips: Fruits that are just right for your journey

    Video Icon
    Pro-Kannada activist slapped, threatened in Mumbai by Sena supporters-ycb

    Pro-Kannada activist slapped, threatened in Mumbai by Sena supporters

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallana-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallan

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospital Whitefield doctors demonstrate how to perform life-saving CPR-ycb

    Know how to perform CPR when somebody's having a cardiac arrest? Watch this

    Video Icon