    Paris Hilton reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s fitted dress; here is what she said

    First Published Dec 14, 2021, 2:19 PM IST
    Ahead of the release of The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka Chopra has started with the schedule of the film’s promotions. She shared a few pictures from her first press meet for the film; Paris Hilton and Lilly Singh react to her new pics.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Global star Priyanka Chopra is running on a busy schedule these days as she is gearing up for the big release of her upcoming Hollywood flick ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ which is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on December 22. The new poster from the film has also been put up at Times Square in New York. Meanwhile, the actress dropped new pictures on her social media account that has garnered comments from the likes of Paris Hilton, Lilly Singh and more. Continue reading to see her first look from the film’s promotional activity that she has shared on her Instagram handle.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    For the promotions of her upcoming big Hollywood project ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, starring actors Keanu Reeves and Carried-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a sexy fitted blue and white dress with a turtleneck.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra’s fitted dress flaunted her curves in the perfect manner. She was styled by celebrity stylist Law Roach, for the occasion of the film’s first day of the press week, as the actress mentioned in her caption. The body-hugging dress highlighted Priyanka’s hourglass body pretty well.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    The midi-length blue and white dress came with full sleeves. However, more than her dress, it was her hairstyle that stood out the most. Priyanka pull off a long pleated braid with the help of a wig that went till below her waistline. The golden statement earring and pointed white stilettos completed her ensemble.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra, who married Nick Jonas in December 2018, received numerous comments from star celebrities including Paris Hilton, Lilly Singh, Jonathan Tucker and more. While Lilly Singh is ‘obsessed’ with Priyanka Chopra’s pictures, Parish Hilton left a ‘lovestruck’ emoticon and ‘fire’ icons (meaning hot) in the comments section. Her post has gained over 7.5 lakh likes since the time it was put up.

