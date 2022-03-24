Is Prashant Kishor actor Vijay's advisor? Will Thalapathy Vijay be Tamil Nadu CM candidate for 2026? Read this

Superstar Vijay's ardent fans from Madurai have created a billboard praising him as the CM candidate for the 2026 elections, with Prashant Kishor as his advisor.

Thalapathy Vijay is now at the top of the South Indian film industry as one of the most bankable stars. His magnetism has captivated people of all ages, as seen by the amazing success of his song videos and lectures.



For quite a few years now, there has been talking that Vijay is likely to enter politics, and as a sample, his Vijay Makkal Mandram members are putting up a good show in the recent local and urban body elections.



A few days ago, it was widely reported that Vijay had allegeatly met with prominent poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who managed the campaigns of Mamata Banerjee is the current Chief Minister of West Bengal, PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in their respective election victories.

Though sources close to Vijay have denied any such meeting, supporters aren't about to let it go. Vijay's Madurai fans have created a billboard praising Vijay as the CM candidate for the 2026 elections, with Prashant Kishor as his advisor. The poster has created quite a stir in the neighbourhood.



Meanwhile, moviegoers will soon be treated to Thalapathy Vijay's spectacular on-screen moments, as his 'Beast' has been scheduled for a worldwide release on April 13th. Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde's Beast song 'Arabic Kuthu', now released; watch