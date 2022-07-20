Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Nithya Menen getting married? Here's what the Malayalam actress has to say

    First Published Jul 20, 2022, 5:41 PM IST

    As per the latest reports, Kerala actress Nithya Menen will soon tie the knot with a Malayalam star hero. Here's what the actress has said.

    Malayalam actress Nithya Menen is the most versatile actress of today's generation. The actress has gained admirers across the nation, particularly in the south, thanks to her multifaceted nature. 

    Nithya Menen has acted in several Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil films with promise. By making unique decisions from the start of her career, Nithya Menen bucked the typical expectations of an actor.

    In a few movies like Vijay's Mersal, Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 3, and Mysskin's Psycho with Udhayanidhi Stalin, she has delivered standout performances. She has performed admirably in many Telugu movies as well.

    In addition to acting as the female lead in movies, the actress also sings, makes guest appearances on a few reality shows, serves on the singing competition jury, and does a variety of other tasks. She enjoys widespread favour.

    DhanushNithya Menen

    According to recent rumours, Nithya Menen is thinking about getting married and starting a new chapter in her life. As per the rumours, the actress is engaged to a young Malayalam actor and would soon make her engagement public. According to reports, Nithya and her parents are discussing how to move this alliance further. However, the formal statement straight from the source is still expected.
     

    Now, the actress came out and rubbished all the news related to her wedding, "The rumours doing the rounds on social media and media are completely untrue. I hope the media would make an effort to confirm the accuracy of such stories before publishing them "added the actor. Also Read: Ahead of The Grey Man’s release, Avengers’ Russo Bros arrive in India

    The actor also insisted that she is preoccupied with concentrating on her career. Soon, viewers will be able to witness the actor in the upcoming film 19 (1)(A), which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Indrajith Sukumaran. Disney + Hotstar published the first teaser for the movie on Tuesday. Indu V, who is making her directorial debut, directed a political drama. Also Read: Non-bailable warrant against Amisha Patel in cheating case

