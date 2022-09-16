Is Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid dating? Here's what supermodel's father Mohamed Hadid has to say

Amid Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's dating rumours, Mohamed Hadid, the supermodel's father, spoke out about the actor and described him as a good man.

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have been in the news for the last few days due to dating rumours. Following their separate breakup, news that the actor and the supermodel are "getting to know each other" prompted dating rumours.



Leo and Gigi looked to be cuddling in a snapshot of the two that was posted online, which was taken at a friend's party in New York.



In the midst of these rumours, Mohamed Hadid, the supermodel's father, spoke out about Leonardo and described him as a good guy.



"Mr. DiCaprio is a really kind man, and I met him in St. Tropez four or five years ago. I enjoyed him, "To The Daily Mail, Mohamed Hadid spoke. He continued they are buddies and have known one other for a while. My daughter and I have not discussed Mr. DiCaprio. They don't seem to be dating; rather, I assume they are just close pals. But I'm not really sure."

For the unversed, Leonardo was dating Camila Morrone until a few weeks ago while Gigi was in a serious relationship with Zayn Malik.



The rumour mill stated, "[DiCaprio] is not someone who enters and exits relationships frequently. He does not flit from hookup to hookup. They are moving slowly. Leo and Gigi are not now searching for a committed relationship, a source also told E! News.

