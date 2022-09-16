Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid dating? Here's what supermodel's father Mohamed Hadid has to say

    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 1:52 PM IST

    Amid Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's dating rumours, Mohamed Hadid, the supermodel's father, spoke out about the actor and described him as a good man.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have been in the news for the last few days due to dating rumours. Following their separate breakup, news that the actor and the supermodel are "getting to know each other" prompted dating rumours. 
     

    Image: Getty Images

    Leo and Gigi looked to be cuddling in a snapshot of the two that was posted online, which was taken at a friend's party in New York.
     

    Getty Photos

    In the midst of these rumours, Mohamed Hadid, the supermodel's father, spoke out about Leonardo and described him as a good guy. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "Mr. DiCaprio is a really kind man, and I met him in St. Tropez four or five years ago. I enjoyed him, "To The Daily Mail, Mohamed Hadid spoke. He continued they are buddies and have known one other for a while. My daughter and I have not discussed Mr. DiCaprio. They don't seem to be dating; rather, I assume they are just close pals. But I'm not really sure."

    Getty Photos

    For the unversed, Leonardo was dating Camila Morrone until a few weeks ago while Gigi was in a serious relationship with Zayn Malik.
     

    Image: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

    The rumour mill stated, "[DiCaprio] is not someone who enters and exits relationships frequently. He does not flit from hookup to hookup. They are moving slowly. Leo and Gigi are not now searching for a committed relationship, a source also told E! News. Also Read: Pictures: Urfi Javed trolled for showing bra and underwear at a movie screening

    Getty Photos

    "Gigi and Leo have spent a lot of time together and are interested in one another. He's an extremely cool man, according to Gigi. The majority of their hangouts have developed as a result of frequenting the same social gatherings, the insider continued. Also Read: (Video) Check out Deepika Padukone's closet; actress is all set for thrift SALE- take a look

