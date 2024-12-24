Is Keerthy Suresh planning to quit films after her wedding? Here's what we know

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh is rumored to be stepping away from films after her recent marriage. Speculation arises as she hasn't signed any new projects.



Speculation surrounding Keerthy Suresh's career has been fueled by the fact that she hasn't signed any new films since the release of Baby John. Fans and industry insiders are wondering about her future projects, as her absence from the film scene continues to raise questions.

She has two Tamil films, 'Revolver Rita' and 'Kannivedi', in the pipeline. The lack of other projects adds to the retirement rumors.

The 32-year-old actress married Kerala-based businessman Antony Thattil on December 12, 2024, in Goa.

