Is Keerthy Suresh planning to quit films after her wedding? Here's what we know

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh is rumored to be stepping away from films after her recent marriage. Speculation arises as she hasn't signed any new projects.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 12:36 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

Keerthy Suresh, a prominent South Indian actress, is rumored to be distancing herself from films, according to media reports.

 

article_image2

According to unconfirmed reports by Pinkvilla, Keerthy Suresh is planning to step away from films shortly, sparking speculation about her career after marriage.
 

article_image3

Speculation surrounding Keerthy Suresh's career has been fueled by the fact that she hasn't signed any new films since the release of Baby John. Fans and industry insiders are wondering about her future projects, as her absence from the film scene continues to raise questions.

 

article_image4

She has two Tamil films, 'Revolver Rita' and 'Kannivedi', in the pipeline. The lack of other projects adds to the retirement rumors.

 

article_image5

The 32-year-old actress married Kerala-based businessman Antony Thattil on December 12, 2024, in Goa.

