Is Kartik Aaryan getting married to Kriti Sanon? What we know so far

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor Kartik Aaryan spoke about his relationship status. Kartik Aaryan's film has collected Rs 123.5 crore at the box office.

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been enjoying the success of his recently released film, and fans like his character Rooh Baba. The attractive hunk of Bollywood has found himself in the public spotlight for his dating life after his co-star Vidya Balan taunted him on The Great Indian Kapil Show. However, Kartik has confirmed his relationship status in an interview with Mashable India.

The actor stated that he is unmarried and hasn't had time to date since Chandu Champion. He also described his job schedule as busy, saying that he scarcely had time for anything else.

He said, 'I am single. I don't have to send my live location to anyone. I am not even present on any dating apps. Technically, since I have been preparing and shooting for Chandu Champion, I didn't get the time'. He added that, 'I was in such a strict regime, in which I had to calculate my gym, eating, and sleeping pattern, just like an athlete. All of that went on for two years. I was also learning to swim for the very first time. The routine became so hectic. Plus, shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and finishing it in a specific period of time was also a challenge. So, I was completely busy with all that'.

So, the whole cast and crew of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 appeared on Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. During their enjoyable conversation, Vidya stated, 'During the filming, he was always on his phone between shots. I used to stand close to him, expecting to get a hint, but all I could hear was, 'Me Too, Me Too.' So I had no idea!" He then baited him with the question, "What is her name?"

Anees Bazmee directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which stars Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, Shweta Tiwari, and Vijay Raaz in lead parts. The film has grossed Rs 123.5 crore at the box office. Kartik Aaryan has previously worked with several Bollywood actresses, including Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria.

Latest Videos