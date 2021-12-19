  • Facebook
    Is Jennifer Lopez pissed at Ben Affleck due to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner? Here's what we know

    First Published Dec 19, 2021, 2:05 PM IST
    Jennifer Lopez's beloved Ben Affleck has been in the news lately. Is the actress upset because of Ben's ex-wife Jennifer Garner? Read to know complete details related to the same right here.
     

    Jennifer Lopez's beloved Ben Affleck has been in the news after his interview with Howard Stern where he had spoken about a lot of things. It also included his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner. Ben had spoken in length about his ex-wife and how he had also struggled with alcoholism during that time.

    Now, there were many reports doing roundabouts that Jennifer was pissed at Ben for his comments. Now the singer has denied all the alleged claims. According to a report to People, Jennifer had said that the story is simply not true. It is not how she feels. She further said that she holds a lot of respect for Ben as a dad, co-parent, and person.

    According to a report to People, Jennifer had said that the story is simply not true. It is not how she feels. She further said that she holds a lot of respect for Ben as a dad, co-parent, and person. Also read: Here's what Jennifer Lopez feels about Ben Affleck; couple spent Thanksgiving together
     

    When Ben had appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his show The Last Duel, the actor was seen addressing online hate and had said that his comments were taken out of context. Affleck had revealed that he would never want his kids to think that he had said ugly words about their mother. The actor has a 16-year-old daughter named Violet. He also has Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Garner. Also read: Jennifer Lopez debuts Marry Me Single On My Way at American Music Awards [PHOTOS]
      

    Earlier, Jennifer Lopez was spotted with her boyfriend, Ben, at a store in Beverly Hills. The  52-year-old Hustlers actress was seen shopping with  her 49-year-old boyfriend. Ben's mom Christopher Anne was also present. The outing occurred after the actor found himself in boiling water for comments he had made about his ex-wife and mother of his three kids. It was reported that Jennifer Lopez was not thrilled about the comments.

    Lopez had worn stylish and a casual outfit and was seen shopping at Tiffany & Co before shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue. Jennifer's black winter coat and trousers with a crop top was the limelight. She was also seen flaunting her toned tummy.

    She wore a sweeping black winter coat and flared trousers with a crop top that showed off her famously toned stomach. The actress has caramel coloured hair and is often seen leaving it opened or tied. 

