Is Jennifer Lopez pissed at Ben Affleck due to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner? Here's what we know

Jennifer Lopez's beloved Ben Affleck has been in the news lately. Is the actress upset because of Ben's ex-wife Jennifer Garner? Read to know complete details related to the same right here.



Jennifer Lopez's beloved Ben Affleck has been in the news after his interview with Howard Stern where he had spoken about a lot of things. It also included his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner. Ben had spoken in length about his ex-wife and how he had also struggled with alcoholism during that time.

Now, there were many reports doing roundabouts that Jennifer was pissed at Ben for his comments. Now the singer has denied all the alleged claims. According to a report to People, Jennifer had said that the story is simply not true. It is not how she feels. She further said that she holds a lot of respect for Ben as a dad, co-parent, and person.

When Ben had appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his show The Last Duel, the actor was seen addressing online hate and had said that his comments were taken out of context. Affleck had revealed that he would never want his kids to think that he had said ugly words about their mother. The actor has a 16-year-old daughter named Violet. He also has Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Garner.


