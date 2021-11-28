  • Facebook
    Here's what Jennifer Lopez feels about Ben Affleck; couple spent Thanksgiving together

    Ben Affleck joined Jennifer Lopez for Thanksgiving dinner at her home. Jennifer, who was shooting for a Netflix film in Vancouver, flew down for the festive day.

    Here what Jennifer Lopez feels about Ben Affleck; couple spent Thanksgiving together
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 28, 2021, 9:47 AM IST
    Hollywood actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled their romance earlier this year. Since then, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been inseparable. From vacations to festivals to parties, both are enjoying each other's company in the best way. 

    Despite their busy calendars, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent Thanksgiving together. People website has reported that Jennifer Lopez spent the day in Los Angeles with Ben Affleck and believed the do is truly meant to be. 

    According to People, Ben Affleck joined Lopez for Thanksgiving celebrations at her home. Before that, he also marked the day with his children, Violet, who is 15 and Seraphina 12, and son Samuel 9, whom he shares with former actress wife, Jennifer Garner. 

    It was mentioned that Jennifer Lopez was busy shooting for her forthcoming Netflix film in Vancouver, from where she flew down to for the festive day. It was said that Jennifer Lopez was happy to return to her family and Ben after having a busy schedule. 

    Also Read: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck: From kissing in public to PDA-packed social media posts

    A source further added to the People website, "They are doing well. Jennifer loves being with Ben. She feels it's truly meant to be." 

    Now the couple is planning for the holiday season (Christmas). This will mark Bennifer's first Christmas unitedly after rekindling their love earlier this year. 

    Jennifer and Ben again became a couple in April 2021 after Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez, with whom she was engaged for two years. A few weeks ago, both Jennifer and Ben were seen in NYC and both couldn't keep their hands off each other and their fans have loved their PDA. 

