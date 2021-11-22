Jennifer Lopez debuts Marry Me Single On My Way at American Music Awards [PHOTOS]

When Jennifer Lopez was asked at the American Music Awards if she wanted to perform during the ceremony, she had said that she wanted to do the same. She sang the song On My Way at the American Music Awards.

When Jennifer Lopez was asked at the American Music Awards if she wanted to perform during the ceremony, she had said that she wanted to do the same. A few days after the release of her rom-com Marry Me, Jennifer took to A.M.A.s stage to perform the movies first single titled, "On My Way". She was seen wearing a black and was quickly seen changing into a wedding dress.

To talk about the trailer of Marry Me, it also has Owen Wilson. Jennifer looked beautiful while performing the song on stage. She was seen wearing a tulle dress with a veil as she sang the soulful track from her movie. The connection of the singer with the American Music Awards has been strong, and even last year, she had stunned her fans with her performance of Pa' Ti and Lonely.

Although Jennifer has been performing at the A.M.A.s 2021, we really can't miss on her red carpet looks. Lately, the diva has been giving her fans some amazing red carpet goals. We are sure that fans miss seeing the Bennifer P.D.A. on the American Music Awards red carpet.

As for Lopez's upcoming film, Marry Me is all set to release in February 2022. The American Music Awards 2021 was hosted by Cardi B. Taylor Swift broke the record for most A.M.A. wins. She has broken the record, bagging the award for the favourite female pop singer. Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and B.T.S. had won three awards each.

The show witnessed varied performers like B.T.S. with Coldplay, Carrie Underwood, Chlöe, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler` the Creator, Måneskin, Walker Hayes, Mickey Guyton, Bad Bunny, Tainy with Julieta Venegas, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, ason Aldean, Julieta Venegas, Kane Brown, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, Silk Sonic, Tainy, Tyler the Creator, Walker Hayes and Zoe Wees and more.