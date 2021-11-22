  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jennifer Lopez debuts Marry Me Single On My Way at American Music Awards [PHOTOS]

    When Jennifer Lopez was asked at the American Music Awards if she wanted to perform during the ceremony, she had said that she wanted to do the same. She sang the song On My Way at the American Music Awards.

    Jennifer Lopez debuts Marry Me Single On My Way at American Music Awards [PHOTOS] SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 3:09 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    When Jennifer Lopez was asked at the American Music Awards if she wanted to perform during the ceremony, she had said that she wanted to do the same. A few days after the release of her rom-com Marry Me, Jennifer took to A.M.A.s stage to perform the movies first single titled, "On My Way". She was seen wearing a black and was quickly seen changing into a wedding dress.

    To talk about the trailer of Marry Me, it also has Owen Wilson. Jennifer looked beautiful while performing the song on stage. She was seen wearing a tulle dress with a veil as she sang the soulful track from her movie. The connection of the singer with the American Music Awards has been strong, and even last year, she had stunned her fans with her performance of Pa' Ti and Lonely.

    Although Jennifer has been performing at the A.M.A.s 2021, we really can't miss on her red carpet looks. Lately, the diva has been giving her fans some amazing red carpet goals. We are sure that fans miss seeing the Bennifer P.D.A. on the American Music Awards red carpet. 

    Jennifer Lopez debuts Marry Me Single On My Way at American Music Awards [PHOTOS] SCJ

     We bet fans missed seeing the Bennifer P.D.A. on the American Music Awards red carpet. As for Lopez's upcoming film, Marry Me is all set to release in February 2022. The American Music Awards 2021 was hosted by Cardi B. Taylor Swift broke the record for most A.M.A. wins. She has broken the record, bagging the award for the favourite female pop singer. Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and B.T.S. had won three awards each. 

    The show witnessed varied performers like B.T.S. with Coldplay, Carrie Underwood, Chlöe, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler` the Creator, Måneskin, Walker Hayes, Mickey Guyton, Bad Bunny, Tainy with Julieta Venegas, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, ason Aldean, Julieta Venegas, Kane Brown, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, Silk Sonic, Tainy, Tyler the Creator, Walker Hayes and Zoe Wees and more. 

     

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2021, 3:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    American Music Awards: BTS, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion win three awards each SCJ

    American Music Awards: BTS, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion win three awards each

    Emmy Awards 2021: Sushmita Sen, Vir Das, Nawazuddin Siddiqui are hopeful to win

    Emmy Awards 2021: Sushmita Sen, Vir Das, Nawazuddin Siddiqui are hopeful to win

    Happy birthday Kartik Aaryan: Actor had once rented flat with 12 boys due to limited finances, read further SCJ

    Happy birthday Kartik Aaryan: Actor had once rented flat with 12 boys due to limited finances, read further

    IFFI Goa: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh create dhamaka at opening ceremony (Video + Pictures) RCB

    IFFI Goa: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh create dhamaka at opening ceremony (Video + Pictures)

    Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka to screened at IFFI Goa; actor says, 'Its an honour' RCB

    Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka to screened at IFFI Goa; actor says, 'Its an honour'

    Recent Stories

    Uttarakhand Elections 2022 BJP begins Har Ghar BJP campaign gcw

    Uttarakhand Elections 2022: BJP begins door-to-door 'Har Ghar BJP, Ghar Ghar BJP' campaign

    Paytm shares continue to plunge after listing day fall, down by 34% over IPO issue price-dnm

    Paytm shares continue to plunge after listing day fall, down by 34% over IPO issue price

    Amravati violence: Devendra Fadnavis challenges Maharashtra govt to ban Raza Academy; refutes B-team claim-dnm

    Amravati violence: Devendra Fadnavis challenges Maharashtra govt to ban Raza Academy; refutes ‘B-team’ claim

    Sexting in consensual relationship does not amount to insulting modesty Mumbai court gw

    Sexting in consensual relationship does not amount to insulting modesty: Mumbai court

    American Music Awards: BTS, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion win three awards each SCJ

    American Music Awards: BTS, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion win three awards each

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: Apuia basking in the spotlight, speaks on joining Mumbai City and more (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Apuia basking in the spotlight, speaks on joining Mumbai City and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz reviews SCEB's draw against JFC, reveals preparations for Kolkata derby (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz reviews SCEB's draw against JFC, reveals preparations for Kolkata derby (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham excited for Mumbai City's opening game vs FC Goa (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham excited for Mumbai City's opening game vs FC Goa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 3), SCEB vs JFC: SC East Bengal settles for a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 3): SC East Bengal settles for a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it RCB

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it

    Video Icon