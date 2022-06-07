Is it Urfi Javed or Uorfi Javed? Check out actress' reply

We'd also like to point out that Uorfi's name has only been changed in spelling; her pronunciation remains the same as 'Urfi.' What the actress has to say

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

"Just want everyone to be mindful while writing my name now so that even I am mindful!" says Urfi Javed, who alters her spelling to "Uorfi Javed."

Uorfi Javed is well-known for creating headlines with her distinctive and out-of-the-box sense of style. The actress is making headlines once again, but this time for a completely different cause. On social media, you must have noticed a change in Uorfi's spelling, which is why Uorfi is making news today.



Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Earlier today, the actress took it to Instagram to announce the official change of the spelling of her name. Urfi penned down a note that said, "Hi guys, so I've officially changed my name to UORFI, it'll be pronounced the same as URFI! Just the spelling change. Just want everyone to be mindful while writing my name now so that even I'm mindful! 😛 (keep forgetting at times) Thanku



Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Uorfi Javed altered the spelling of her name in her Instagram bio a few weeks ago, and there have been various ideas regarding it since then. The actress has now cleared the matter and begged that everyone pay attention to her spelling.



Urfi has appeared in a number of TV series since her Bigg Boss OTT stint. She is well known for playing Avni in the film Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She also appeared in ALT Balaji's Puncch Beat Season 2 as Aarti in Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah, and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2.