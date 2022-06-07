Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is it Urfi Javed or Uorfi Javed? Check out actress' reply

    First Published Jun 7, 2022, 4:21 PM IST

    We'd also like to point out that Uorfi's name has only been changed in spelling; her pronunciation remains the same as 'Urfi.' What the actress has to say

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    "Just want everyone to be mindful while writing my name now so that even I am mindful!" says Urfi Javed, who alters her spelling to "Uorfi Javed."

    Uorfi Javed is well-known for creating headlines with her distinctive and out-of-the-box sense of style. The actress is making headlines once again, but this time for a completely different cause. On social media, you must have noticed a change in Uorfi's spelling, which is why Uorfi is making news today. 
     

    We'd also like to point out that Uorfi's name has only been changed in spelling; her pronunciation remains the same as 'Urfi.' What the actress has to say about it is as follows.
     

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Earlier today, the actress took it to Instagram to announce the official change of the spelling of her name. Urfi penned down a note that said, "Hi guys, so I've officially changed my name to UORFI, it'll be pronounced the same as URFI! Just the spelling change. Just want everyone to be mindful while writing my name now so that even I'm mindful! 😛 (keep forgetting at times) Thanku
     

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Uorfi Javed altered the spelling of her name in her Instagram bio a few weeks ago, and there have been various ideas regarding it since then. The actress has now cleared the matter and begged that everyone pay attention to her spelling.
     

    Urfi has appeared in a number of TV series since her Bigg Boss OTT stint. She is well known for playing Avni in the film Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She also appeared in ALT Balaji's Puncch Beat Season 2 as Aarti in Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah, and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2. Also Read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding: Know about venue, date, time, guests and more

    Urfi portrayed Chhaya in Star Plus' Chandra Nandini from 2016 to 2017. In 2018, she portrayed Kamini Joshi in Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie on SAB TV. Urfi Javed debuted as Shivani Bhatia in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2020, and afterwards played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Also Read: Varun Dhawan offers help to fan alleging abuse by father

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: 8 people arrested so far; 4 shooters identified snt

    Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: 8 people arrested so far; 4 shooters identified

    Varun Dhawan offers help to fan alleging abuse by father drb

    Varun Dhawan offers help to fan alleging abuse by father

    Johnny Depp celebrates big win spends Rs 48 lakhs eats authentic Indian cuisine in UK gcw

    Johnny Depp celebrates big win, spends Rs 48 lakhs, eats 'authentic Indian cuisine' in UK

    Are you a die hard BTS fan Here is how you can prove it to the famous KPop band itself drb

    Are you a die-hard BTS fan? Here's how you can prove it to the famous K-Pop band itself

    US President Joe Biden at Jimmy Kimmel's talk show; know what happened next RBA

    US President Joe Biden at Jimmy Kimmel's talk show; know what happened next

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE to announce class 12 result on June 8, Know time, where to check - adt

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE to announce class 12 result on June 8, Know time, where to check

    iPadOS 16 announced latest software update not coming to all iPads details here gcw

    iPadOS 16 announced; latest software update not coming to all iPads, details here

    Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: 8 people arrested so far; 4 shooters identified snt

    Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: 8 people arrested so far; 4 shooters identified

    Will shed my blood, but never allow Bengal to be divided: Mamata Banerjee - adt

    Will shed my blood, but never allow Bengal to be divided: Mamata Banerjee

    Who are the Gupta brothers Indian origin businessmen arrested in Dubai for SA corruption case gcw

    Who are the Gupta brothers? Indian-origin businessmen arrested in Dubai for SA corruption case

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon