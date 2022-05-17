Thalapathy Vijay's ‘Beast’ fighter jet scene gets questioned by an IAF Pilot

Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay’s one particular scene in ‘Beast’ where he flies a fighter jet, has caught the attention of retired IAF pilot Sivaram Sajan, leaving him questioning the scene's authenticity.



Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Beast', released in the theatres on April 13. The movie caught fans' attention for its song 'Halamithi Habibo' and failed to get a positive reaction from the audience and critics. The film recently premiered on the OTT platform Netflix in the five languages and successfully gained some traction.

In the movie, south actor Vijay portrays the role of a RAW agent. And just like every action film, Beast also has a few nail-biting fight sequences where Thalapathy Vijay flies a fighter jet.

In the movie's climax, actor Vijay evades the enemy's missile attack with absolute ease. The entire sequence has surprised movie lovers as they see no logic behind it.

However, a former IAF pilot has displayed his disappointment towards the action sequence. Twitter user and retired Group Captain Sivaraman Sajan shared the video on his handle with the caption, “I have so many questions”.

The video shows Vijay acting as RAW agent Veera Raghavan, flying a fighter jet shot by enemy missiles from different angles. However, the Kollywood hero escaped the attack with absolute ease by blasting the rockets in a head-on collision.

After being shared online, the post collected over 1 million views and 10K likes. Although it is common in movies to portray the film's lead actor as a superhero, the respected scene stunned netizens. A user wrote, "Shhhh! don’t question the logic behind south movies." Another commented, "When one watches action movies from south or Bollywood, the first thing one needs is to hibernate one's brain!"

After its release, Beast stopped roaring by the end of the first week and was washed away by other blockbusters like KGF: Chapter 2. Take a look.

