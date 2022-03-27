Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRR: Ram Charan- Rs 45 crore to Alia Bhatt- Rs 9 crore, know jaw-dropping fees of these actors, director

    First Published Mar 27, 2022, 9:45 AM IST

    SS Rajamouli's RRR has collected Rs 223 crore on 1st-day worldwide. According to reports, the director owns a 30 per cent share of the film's profits. Know the hefty fees of all the actors in the film here

    SS Rajamouli's historical epic, RRR opened in theatres on March 25, with fans coming to see the year's most-anticipated film. The film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in parallel roles, garnered a lot of buzz among moviegoers ahead of its release because it comes around 5 years after the filmmaker's previous hit, Baahubali 2, broke the box office records. 

    And SS Rajamouli's RRR has grossed over Rs 240 crore on its first day, it also did well on day two. On the second day, the Hindi version of RRR earned Rs 23 and Rs 23.50 crore. The weekend is expected to bring in a lot of money, and the film is expected to expand even more.
     

    A few days ago, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan revealed some details on Twitter about the fee of the actors. Like how much each of these actors gets for SS Rajamouli’s film. As we all know, the movie is made out of a whopping budget of 400 crores. The director, SS Rajamouli owns a 30 percent share of the film's profits.

    Ram Charan: Telugu superstar Ram Charan has been charged Rs 45 crores as fees. He plays Alluri Sitarama Raju's role and Rama Rao in the film. Also Read: Ram Charan’s Rs 1300 cr net worth include an airline company and polo club?

    Jr NTR: In Rajamouli's film, he played the role of Komaram Bheem and took home Rs 45 crores equal to Ram Charan. ALso Read: RRR: RAM CHARAN, JR NTR’S FILM STOPPED MIDWAY IN AMERICAN THEATRE; HERE’S WHY

    Ajay Devgan: The actor is seen playing the role of Venkata Rama Raju, Rama Raju's father. He has charged Rs 35 crore for this film, according to media reports. 
     

    Alia Bhatt: Bollywood actress plays an important role in the film, and for that, she got Rs 9 crores. RRR is her debut as a pan-India star. Also Read: RRR Box Office Collection: Will SS Rajamouli’s latest beat his Baahubali 2?

