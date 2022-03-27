RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s film stopped midway in American theatre; here’s why

SS Rajamouli’s RRR was released in the cinema halls on Friday. However, a theatre in the US stopped the film midway. Continue reading to know why.

SS Rajamouli’s directorial film RRR, starring actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has been minting money not only at the domestic box office but also in the international market. RRR was one of the most-awaited pan-India films and the way it has been receipted by the audience goes on to show that the film will possibly be shattering all records.

Speaking of the international market, RRR has performed exceptionally well in the United States of America and Canada precisely, apart from the United Kingdom and New Zealand. While the moviegoers are storming the theatres in the US to watch the film, one theatre of a popular chain stopped playing the film midway.

It happened so that the theatre officials got confused over the length of RRR and stopped it midway. The three-hour-one-minute-long film was playing normally until the theatre stopped playing it from the second half. This left the moviegoers maffled, as they could not watch the entire film.

Meanwhile, RRR has reportedly earned Rs 257 crore in a single day’s business. The over Rs 200 crore collection comes from worldwide business, including the Rs 100 crore that the film has reportedly made in Telugu states alone.

As far as the Hindi belt is concerned, RRR has been minting money there too. It has become the second most successful film since the pandemic. However, if the film is compared to SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, there may be chances that it may not be able to break the records, especially of Baahubali – The Conclusion.

In the Hindi belt, Baahubali had reportedly netted roughly Rs 41 crore on the first day, whereas RRR’s collection is of Rs 17 to Rs 18 crore. This figure of RRR is less than half of what Baahubali 2 had made. Nonetheless, the film is expected to be a huge success and will encourage more and more people to go to the theatres since cinema halls have taken a massive hit because of the pandemic. Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, RRR also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.