    Is Aishwarya Rai pregnant? Netizens couldn't stop speculating about her pregnancy (Pictures)

    First Published Sep 25, 2022, 9:39 AM IST

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was trolled for her most recent appearance while also being assumed pregnant by internet users on social media. Take a look!
     

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was most recently sighted at the airport looking radiant in a sloppy long white jacket over a black t-shirt. She was gorgeous in her white clothing. But because of this appearance, several pregnancy rumours have circulated online.
     

    Fans are eager to watch Aishwarya work with Mani Ratnam once more as she will be featured in the next film "Ponniyin Selvan Part I." Additionally, it has been a while since her appearance in "Fanney Khan," which was in 2018. 
     

    The actress appears in the movie with Trisha Krishnan, who recently showered her with compliments. The actress included a hug emoji with an Instagram image of her and Aishwarya.
     

    Aishwarya has frequently speculated on fan rumours of pregnancy on social media, but she has never acknowledged the information. With over 10 million Instagram followers, the actress has a sizable fan base and frequently shares glimpses of her personal and professional lives with them.

    Speaking of her most recent appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showed up at the airport wearing a white shrug over a long t-shirt and black joggers. Aish accessorised the ensemble with a duffel bag and pink sports sneakers.
     

    Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “Itne sunder hona ka bhad be muh chupana padha tho kya fayada ase khubsurati ka.”  Also Read: Who was Louise Fletcher? Oscar-winner actor passes away 88

    Another user commented, “why shes hiding her face ? i think she did some kind of surgery and now hiding .🤔🤔🤔” A third user commented, “She looks pregnant 🤰” A fourth user commented, “She is definitely pregnant and trying to hide it😍” Also Read: Sexy swimwear pics: 5 times Aisha Sharma stunned in STEAMY beachwear

