Who was Louise Fletcher? Oscar-winner actor passes away 88

Louise Fletcher, a veteran Hollywood actor who won an Oscar award for ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest’, died in her sleep on Saturday morning (IST). The actor breathed her last at the age of 88 and is not survived by her two sons, a sister and grandchildren.

Image: Getty Images

Veteran Hollywood actor and an Oscar-winner, Louise Fletcher, breathed her last on Saturday morning (IST). The ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest’ actor died at the age of 88. Confirmation about the veteran actor’s death was given by her family, saying that Fletcher died of natural causes at her home in montdurausse, France. Louise Fletcher was best known for playing Nurse Ratched in the 1975 film ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest’, directed by Milos Forman. The film also starred actor Jack Nicholson.

Image: Getty Images

Louise Fletcher won the Oscar Award for ‘Best Actress' in 1976 for ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest’. Fletcher was born on July 22, 1934, in Birmingham, Alabama, the United States of America. She was born to a hearing-impaired couple. Fletcher began her acting career in the late 1950s, appearing in TV series such as ‘Lawman’, ‘Bat Masterson’, ‘Maverick’, ‘The Untouchables’ and ‘77 Sunset Strip’. Fletcher has appeared in several films and series in his acting career spanning over 60 years.

Image: Getty Images

Apart from this, Louise Fletcher was also known for her roles in ‘Picket Fence’ and ‘Joan of Arcadia’. According to a report, Fletcher died in her sleep. The actress breathed her last at her 300-year-old farmhouse. With her Oscar win, Fletcher became the third woman to win an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award and a Golden Globe Award for solo performance.

Image: Getty Images

Reportedly, she used sign language to deliver her winning speech after accepting her award at the 48th Academy Awards; it is one of the most memorable moments at the Oscars. Louise Fletcher married film producer Jerry Bick in 1959. However, they got divorced in the year 1977.

Image: Getty Images