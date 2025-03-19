user
user

IPL 2025: Salman Khan, Disha Patani to Shah Rukh Khan– THESE Bollywood icons to perform at opening ceremony

IPL 2025 is set to begin soon, with a star-studded opening ceremony featuring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor, and top music artists like OneRepublic.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 12:54 PM IST

The excitement around the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is growing as the tournament's start draws closer. After the conclusion of the Champions Trophy, all eyes are now on IPL, set to begin in a few days. Fans are eagerly awaiting the grand opening ceremony, which promises to be spectacular.

article_image2

This year’s IPL opening ceremony will feature some of Bollywood's biggest stars. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will set the stage on fire with their performances, adding a touch of glamour. Shraddha Kapoor, known for her charming presence, might also perform, delighting her fans with a live act.

 


article_image3

Along with the Khans and Kapoor, several other celebrities will join the celebration. Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, and Disha Patani are also expected to take part, making the event even more star-studded. Their appearances are sure to bring excitement and energy to the highly anticipated IPL opening ceremony.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Owners of all 10 team owners from KKR to CSK; Check

 

article_image4

In addition to the Bollywood icons, the opening ceremony will feature performances by renowned music artists. Singers Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, and Karan Aujla will serenade the audience, while the American band OneRepublic will also perform their chart-topping hits. The event is scheduled for March 22 at Eden Gardens.

ALSO READ:  Shah Rukh Khan to Abhishek Bachchan: 5 Bollywood actors who own sports teams

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Finalize Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma's divorce by tomorrow: Bombay High Court to family court ddr

Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma's divorce: Cricketer agrees to pay Rs 4.75 crore alimony; details here

Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal caught in fiery love triangle in 'Materialists' trailer SRI

Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal caught in fiery love triangle in 'Materialists' trailer

Adam Sandler returns to the Golf Course for 'Happy Gilmore 2', watch trailer sri

Adam Sandler tees off again in Happy Gilmore 2 – Watch official trailer

Donna Kelce celebrates Taylor Swift's iHeartRadio Music Awards victory with loving post NTI

Donna Kelce celebrates Taylor Swift’s iHeartRadio Music Awards victory with loving post

Amitabh Bachchan expresses 'proud moment' as father, celebrates Abhishek Bachchan at Tashkent Film Festival NTI

Amitabh Bachchan expresses 'proud moment' as father, celebrates Abhishek Bachchan at Tashkent Film Festival

Recent Stories

Indias AI advancements to drive global innovation, says Bill Gates AJR

India's AI advancements to drive global innovation, says Bill Gates

BREAKING: Faheem Khan, accused of inciting Nagpur violence, arrested, sent to police custody till March 21 shk

BREAKING: Faheem Khan, accused of inciting Nagpur violence, arrested, sent to police custody till March 21

Realme P3 Ultra: 5 reasons why it should be your next smartphone gcw

Realme P3 Ultra: 5 reasons why it should be your next smartphone

Finalize Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma's divorce by tomorrow: Bombay High Court to family court ddr

Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma's divorce: Cricketer agrees to pay Rs 4.75 crore alimony; details here

Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal caught in fiery love triangle in 'Materialists' trailer SRI

Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal caught in fiery love triangle in 'Materialists' trailer

Recent Videos

'Wiping Egg Off My Face': Shashi Tharoor ADMITS Misjudging India’s Stance on Russia-Ukraine War

'Wiping Egg Off My Face': Shashi Tharoor ADMITS Misjudging India’s Stance on Russia-Ukraine War

Video Icon
The Love Story of Sunita Williams and Michael J. Williams: From Friendship to Marriage

The Love Story of Sunita Williams and Michael J. Williams: From Friendship to Marriage

Video Icon
Putin Agrees to ‘Energy Infrastructure Ceasefire’ After Call with Trump | Asianet Newsable

Putin Agrees to ‘Energy Infrastructure Ceasefire’ After Call with Trump | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon