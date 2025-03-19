IPL 2025: Salman Khan, Disha Patani to Shah Rukh Khan– THESE Bollywood icons to perform at opening ceremony

Read Full Gallery

IPL 2025 is set to begin soon, with a star-studded opening ceremony featuring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor, and top music artists like OneRepublic.



The excitement around the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is growing as the tournament's start draws closer. After the conclusion of the Champions Trophy, all eyes are now on IPL, set to begin in a few days. Fans are eagerly awaiting the grand opening ceremony, which promises to be spectacular.

This year’s IPL opening ceremony will feature some of Bollywood's biggest stars. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will set the stage on fire with their performances, adding a touch of glamour. Shraddha Kapoor, known for her charming presence, might also perform, delighting her fans with a live act.

Along with the Khans and Kapoor, several other celebrities will join the celebration. Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, and Disha Patani are also expected to take part, making the event even more star-studded. Their appearances are sure to bring excitement and energy to the highly anticipated IPL opening ceremony. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Owners of all 10 team owners from KKR to CSK; Check

In addition to the Bollywood icons, the opening ceremony will feature performances by renowned music artists. Singers Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, and Karan Aujla will serenade the audience, while the American band OneRepublic will also perform their chart-topping hits. The event is scheduled for March 22 at Eden Gardens. ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan to Abhishek Bachchan: 5 Bollywood actors who own sports teams

