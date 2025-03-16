IPL 2025: Owners of all 10 team owners from KKR to CSK; Check

Sports
IPL 2025 is scheduled to start from March 22. All 10 teams have geared up for this mega event of cricket. All the franchises have prepared great teams
Today we will tell you about the owners of all 10 teams playing in IPL 2025, who have assets worth crores of rupees
Vijay Mallya is no longer the chairman and owner of Royal Challengers Bangalore. This franchise is owned by United Spirits, a subsidiary of British spirits company Diageo
Lucknow Super Giants has a brand value of ₹8,236 crore. This franchise is owned by RPSG Ventures, a company led by the group's owner, Sanjiv Goenka
Gujarat Titans team is a company led by CVC Capitals. This famous team is owned by Steve Koltes Odd Donald Mackenzie
Delhi Capitals team is owned by JSW Group and GMR Group. The chairman of this company is Parth Jindal. So the team is rightfully his
Kolkata Knight Riders has also been a successful team and is owned by Red Chillies Entertainment. Which is owned by Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla
CSK i.e. Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, is a part of India Cements Limited. N. Srinivasan is said to be the owner of this team
Sunrisers Hyderabad is owned by Sun TV Network, whose CEO is Kavya Maran. She is the daughter of Sun Group founder Kalanithi Maran, who is called the owner of SRH
Mumbai Indians is the most popular team in IPL. This team is owned by Reliance Industries. Nita Ambani herself looks after the team
Rajasthan Royals franchise is owned by Royal Multisports Private Limited. The owners of the team are Manoj Badale and Lachlan Murdoch
