Inside Photos: Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, Sonam Kapoor and more at Anil Kapoor’s house for Karwa Chauth

Here's how Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, and other attendees who gathered at Anil Kapoor's house celebrated Karwa Chauth. Inside pictures of Karwa Chauth celebrations of Bollywood wives are out

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Yesterday (Nov 01) marks the holy occasion of Karwa Chauth. India is immersed in the celebration of this beautiful festival. Married women fasted during the whole day in honour of the event, and as the time drew near, the fasting women anticipated breaking their fast as the moon rose.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Bollywood wives, including Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Geeta Basra, Varun Dhawan's wife, Natasha Dalal, Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, and a few others, gathered at veteran actor Anil Kapoor's home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Karwa Chauth alongside his wife, Sunita Kapoor.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Mira Rajput posted an inside look at the festivities on her Instagram account. She is shown in the shared snapshot making joyful postures among Bollywood wives who are decked up for the occasion.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Farah Khan captioned one of her social media posts, “Waiting for the moon !!!! @kapoor.sunita says it all @theshilpashetty still time for the #karvachauthbinge”

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Farah Khan shared a photo where we can see Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja, “@sonamkapoor ready to eat her husband @anandahuja.”

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In another pic shared by the filmmaker was a delightful photo of Anil Kapoor. The actor looks ever so handsome in a white designer Kurta. Along with the post, Farah wrote, “Papaji all set..looking like the moon itself (accompanied by a red heart emoji) @anilskapoor”.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Not only this, Farah, being Farah, shared a hilarious video. In the video, she can be heard saying, “I’m here at Sunita Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth party,” then she pans it to Sunita, asking, “What do you have to say? What do you feel about your husband?”



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

To this, she replies, “I want him to live a very long life.” nonetheless, Farah interrupts in between and asks, “But right now?” Sunita replies, “Right now…you got it right!”



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In a post, we can see Sunita Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Reema Jain, Akanksha Malhotra, Mira Rajput, Natasha Dalal, Mana Shetty, and Geeta Basra participating in the rituals while seated at one table.

