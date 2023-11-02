Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Inside Photos: Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, Sonam Kapoor and more at Anil Kapoor's house for Karwa Chauth

    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

    Here's how Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, and other attendees who gathered at Anil Kapoor's house celebrated Karwa Chauth. Inside pictures of Karwa Chauth celebrations of Bollywood wives are out

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Yesterday (Nov 01) marks the holy occasion of Karwa Chauth. India is immersed in the celebration of this beautiful festival. Married women fasted during the whole day in honour of the event, and as the time drew near, the fasting women anticipated breaking their fast as the moon rose.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bollywood wives, including Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Geeta Basra, Varun Dhawan's wife, Natasha Dalal, Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, and a few others, gathered at veteran actor Anil Kapoor's home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Karwa Chauth alongside his wife, Sunita Kapoor.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mira Rajput posted an inside look at the festivities on her Instagram account. She is shown in the shared snapshot making joyful postures among Bollywood wives who are decked up for the occasion.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Farah Khan captioned one of her social media posts, “Waiting for the moon !!!! @kapoor.sunita says it all @theshilpashetty still time for the #karvachauthbinge”

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Farah Khan shared a photo where we can see Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja, “@sonamkapoor ready to eat her husband @anandahuja.”

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In another pic shared by the filmmaker was a delightful photo of Anil Kapoor. The actor looks ever so handsome in a white designer Kurta. Along with the post, Farah wrote, “Papaji all set..looking like the moon itself (accompanied by a red heart emoji) @anilskapoor”.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Not only this, Farah, being Farah, shared a hilarious video. In the video, she can be heard saying, “I’m here at Sunita Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth party,” then she pans it to Sunita, asking, “What do you have to say? What do you feel about your husband?”  
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    To this, she replies, “I want him to live a very long life.” nonetheless, Farah interrupts in between and asks, “But right now?” Sunita replies, “Right now…you got it right!”
     

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In a post, we can see Sunita Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Reema Jain, Akanksha Malhotra, Mira Rajput, Natasha Dalal, Mana Shetty, and Geeta Basra participating in the rituals while seated at one table. 
     

