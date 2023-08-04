India Couture Week Recap: Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor, Kiara Advani and other best celebrity looks

From Kiara Advani upholding the Barbiecore trend for Falguni Shane Peacock to Kunal Rawal's cool trousers for Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna's scintillating looks by Ishaan Khatter and Sobhita Dhulipala. India Couture Week 2023 saw some great designs and head-turning celebrity ramp walks. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

India Couture Week is a prestigious fashion event in India that showcases the country's top couturiers and their luxurious creations. Held annually, the week-long extravaganza brings together renowned designers and celebrities, featuring opulent and extravagant couture collections. It is a platform that celebrates the artistry and craftsmanship of Indian fashion on a global stage.

Disha Patani dazzled in a sequinned silver lehenga by Dolly J, sporting the popular mermaid skirt with a stylish slit, making a fashion statement at the India Couture Week.

Shraddha Kapoor graced the India Couture Week 2023 in a mesmerizing silver lehenga designed by Rahul Mishra. The 'Stree' star looked enchanting as she walked the ramp, pairing her outfit with a stylish low-cut blouse and a captivating cape, adding a touch of magic to the event's finale.

Ranbir Kapoor made heads turn as the showstopper for Kunal Rawal. His charismatic presence, clad in a pice from Rawal's 'Dhup Chao' collection, stole hearts. Sporting a suave kurta and lungi-esque pants, he effortlessly combined tradition and modernity, making a resplendent mark on the runway.

India Couture Week in New Delhi witnessed Varun Bahl's exuberantly feminine collection, graced by showstopper Bhumi Pednekar. The Bollywood celebrity looked stunning in a golden 3D floral set, adding a touch of glamour and elegance to the runway with her enchanting presence.

Isha J's brand Rose Room debuted at India Couture Week with a show featuring Vaani Kapoor as the showstopper. Vaani looked stunning in a scarlet red lehenga ensemble from the Romantic Reverie line, blending traditional and contemporary elements with chikankari and French lace. A statement Emerald neckpiece and pearl crystals embellished the look, adding elegance and variation.

Designer Ritu Kumar returned to India Couture Week after a decade with her collection 'The OG', blending traditional crafts like kasab and kashidakari into contemporary styles. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari stole the show as the showstopper, wearing an ivory Gazal jacket with gold zardozi work and an embroidered lehenga, showcasing traditional Kashmiri designs.

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur sashayed on the runway for the collection 'Etheria' by Shantnu & Nikhil, which takes inspiration from their travels in Italy, particularly Catania in Sicily. Sara looked stunning in a pastel pink embroidered lehenga bralette set with a netted cape, while Aditya wore an ivory sherwani set with a zardozi collar.

Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna presented their collection Equinox at India Couture Week 2023, with Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter as showstoppers. Dhulipala donned a sheer embellished silver lehenga with a bralette and dupatta, while Khatter sported an embroidered black blazer, quirky neck tie, and satin pants.

Kiara Advani stole the spotlight at India Couture Week, embodying the Barbiecore trend as she walked for Falguni Shane Peacock. The showstopper wore a modern ensemble from the 'Renaissance Reverie' collection, blending elements of the Renaissance era with Indian culture, techniques, and craftsmanship, captivating the audience on the opening night.