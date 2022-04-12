Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Imran Khan's Bollywood affairs: Rekha to Zeenat Aman, 5 actresses Pakistan's ex-PM was linked to

    First Published Apr 12, 2022, 5:53 PM IST

    Former Pakistan cricketer Imran Khan was known to be surrounded by numerous gorgeous women during his playing days. Let's have a peek at some of Imran Khan's reported love romances with Bollywood actresses.

    Imran Khan may be facing some of his most difficult challenges yet, having just been removed as Pakistan's Prime Minister before the end of his mandate, among other things. However, there was a period when he was maybe the most popular or sexiest player globally- and we're not going to go into his incredible cricketing talent and records. 
     

    Not only could he win cricket matches with his skill, but he could also win hearts with ease - such was his charisma. During his playing days, the captain of the 1992 World Cup was known to be surrounded by numerous gorgeous ladies. Here are some.
     

    According to reports, Imran was on the verge of marrying former Bollywood star Rekha. Rekha's mother is said to have been delighted with her daughter's life changes. According to the same story, Imran spent a month in Mumbai with the actress and was frequently observed near the beaches.

    Several gossips about Imran Khan and Moon Moon Sen's supposed friendship have also made the news. Imran Khan's friendship with Bengali actress Moon Moon Moon Sen drew a lot of attention. Imran was thought to have a crush on Moon Moon Sen.

    Zeenat Aman, a well-known Bollywood actress, was also said to be in love with Imran Khan. When the Pakistan team toured India in November 1979, the term "playboy" was first used to Imran Khan. Imran spent his 27th birthday with his colleagues in the dressing room of the Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru that year, however some Indian tabloids said that Imran celebrated his birthday with Bollywood star Zeenat Aman. However, neither Zeenat nor Imran discussed their relationship openly. Also Read: Check out Kim Kardashian's hot, PDA-filled, late-night date with Pete Davidson (Pictures)

    Imran Khan's name was also linked to another Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi, however, the two never spoke publicly about their connection. Also Read: Sonal Chauhan joins Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush

