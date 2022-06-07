'If you can see my nipples..', Urfi Javed's response to bra shamers is just epic

Actor Urfi Javed has slammed her bra shamers by posting a hilarious response on her social media.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

If there is one actor who knows how to shut anyone trying to troll her, it is none other than Urfi Javed. You may often find her in the midst of controversies, and more than often, she is being attacked by trolls. However, every time she has been trolled or someone tried to write anything inappropriate about her, the actor has royally given it back. The naysayers once again attacked Urfi Javed for a set of pictures she posted wearing a bralette and sky-blue pants. And as usual, Urfi had a hilarious response to an entertainment portal’s “nip show” comment.

Urfi Javed for a sky-blue and nude-coloured bralette, paired with pants in the same blue colour. She sat on top of a huge mirror to pose for the pictures. In one of those photos, she was also seen crawling on the mirror surface, looking her hottest best in each one of the photos. ALSO READ: Urfi Javed flashes underboob in latest DIY video; see pics and video

While Urfi Javed looked gorgeous in the bralette, the portal’s headline calling it an apparent “nip show” has not gone down well with Urfi Javed. She called out the portal and other naysayers for the comments. It also said that she was wearing a “transparent” bra. ALSO READ: Who's hands are covering Urfi Javed's assets?

Taking to her Instagram, Urfi Javed gave a befitting reply for this. “I’m wearing a skin coloured bra; it’s not transparent ! Also I’m always wearing covers so if you can see my nips, then the drugs you are taking are making you hallucinate in a very perverted way!” wrote Urfi.

