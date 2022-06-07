Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'If you can see my nipples..', Urfi Javed's response to bra shamers is just epic

    Actor Urfi Javed has slammed her bra shamers by posting a hilarious response on her social media.

    If there is one actor who knows how to shut anyone trying to troll her, it is none other than Urfi Javed. You may often find her in the midst of controversies, and more than often, she is being attacked by trolls. However, every time she has been trolled or someone tried to write anything inappropriate about her, the actor has royally given it back. The naysayers once again attacked Urfi Javed for a set of pictures she posted wearing a bralette and sky-blue pants. And as usual, Urfi had a hilarious response to an entertainment portal’s “nip show” comment.

    Urfi Javed for a sky-blue and nude-coloured bralette, paired with pants in the same blue colour. She sat on top of a huge mirror to pose for the pictures. In one of those photos, she was also seen crawling on the mirror surface, looking her hottest best in each one of the photos.

    While Urfi Javed looked gorgeous in the bralette, the portal’s headline calling it an apparent “nip show” has not gone down well with Urfi Javed. She called out the portal and other naysayers for the comments. It also said that she was wearing a “transparent” bra.

    Taking to her Instagram, Urfi Javed gave a befitting reply for this. “I’m wearing a skin coloured bra; it’s not transparent ! Also I’m always wearing covers so if you can see my nips, then the drugs you are taking are making you hallucinate in a very perverted way!” wrote Urfi.

    Meanwhile, Urfi Javed on Tuesday also revealed that she has officially changed her name from ‘Urfi’ to ‘Uorfi’, adding that though the spelling of her name has changed, the pronunciation remains the same.

