Who's hands are covering Urfi Javed's assets?

Urfi Javed wore a bizarre dress that makes it look as if someone from behind his holding up her assets.

When it comes to walking that extra mile for fashion (disaster), it is Urfi Javed who has been topping the list lately. The actress has often been in the news for her fashion statement with which some may agree but most people disagree. There is no doubt that Urfi Javed continues to wear what she loves, reflecting upon her bold personality wherein nothing (or no one) seems to affect her from doing what she wants. While it is worth applause that she does not bow down to anyone’s opinion against her or the trolls, she often hits off the roof in terms of fashion disasters.

On Tuesday, when Urfi Javed stepped out on the streets of Mumbai, she sent everyone, including the fashion police into a coma. The dress that Urfi wore was beyond comprehension for the fashion police. ALSO READ: Is Urfi Javed controversies own child? 5 times she grabbed headlines for wrong reasons

Urfi Javed wore a black dress for her outfit. But it was no ordinary dress or even the cut-out dresses that she is famous for. The dress’s torso was more like a bikini. But it appeared as him two hands were holding up her assets, thanks to the bizarre take the actor took on creating a ‘different’ style of bikini (or whatever it is called).

From the behind, the dress was largely backless with just the white thick strap that was holding up the two ‘hands’. ALSO READ: 'Rape threats make me cry' Urfi Javed opens up about cyber-bullying